It was a case of FA Cup heartbreak for a number of Liverpool loanees, with Harvey Elliott handed some extra rest before making a late cameo against League One opposition.

For those plying their trade in England this season, it was time to take to the FA Cup which saw a number of managers ring the changes after a busy festive league schedule.

Elliott has been an ever-present for Blackburn since his switch in the summer, starting all but one of his 17 Championship appearances and proving to be a key cog for Tony Mowbray’s side.

And after a heavy schedule which has seen him play over 1500 minutes this season, a total similar to that of Trent Alexander-Arnold for Liverpool, he started from the bench in Rovers’ cup clash against League One’s Doncaster.

With Blackburn finding themselves 1-0 down, Elliott was introduced into the action just before the hour mark and certainly made his presence known after confronting Doncaster centre-back, Andrew Butler.

The 17-year-old injected some much-needed energy into Blackburn and did his utmost to pull his side back into the game and pick out the right pass, but it would not prove enough as Rovers were eliminated.

A similar fortune came the way of Harry Wilson and Sheyi Ojo as Cardiff tasted a 1-0 defeat at the hands of fellow Championship side Nottingham Forest.

Wilson played the full 90 minutes and had a chance late in the piece to find forward Robert Glatzel who was free in the box, only to miss his target and see the chance to level go begging.

An earlier free-kick was deflected into the side netting but other than that he was largely restricted to long-range strikes, while Ojo was only introduced with 12 minutes remaining.

It represented a disappointing day at the office for the Bluebirds, who have now lost four games in a row to keep the pressure firmly on the shoulders of manager Neil Harris.

Ben Woodburn, meanwhile, was once again an unused substitute as Neil Critchley‘s Blackpool took West Brom to extra time and subsequently penalties, where they knocked Sam Allardyce’s out with three successful conversions to two. What a result.

To the continent now and Taiwo Awoniyi continued to lead the line for Union Berlin, but was unable to make it four games in succession with a goal in what was a topsy-turvy match.

Wolfsburg were the opposition as both teams looked to close the gap on the top four, where the lead traded hands two times before ending as a 2-2 draw.

Union had looked on course for a comeback victory before giving away a needless penalty against their 10-man opposition. Awoniyi, who featured for 77 minutes, had an unusually quiet day at the office having taken just one shot in that time, which was off target.

And Marko Grujic continued to play a bit-part role for Porto, introduced with just five minutes left on the clock in his side’s dominant 4-1 win over Famalicao.

Liverpool Loan Watch Roundup

Harvey Elliott (Blackburn) – 31 mins vs. Doncaster

– 31 mins vs. Doncaster Marko Grujic (Porto) – 5 mins vs. Famalicao

– 5 mins vs. Famalicao Harry Wilson (Cardiff) – 90 mins vs. Nottingham Forest

– 90 mins vs. Nottingham Forest Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff) – 12 mins vs. Nottingham Forest

– 12 mins vs. Nottingham Forest Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin) – 77 mins vs. Wolfsburg

Not used: Loris Karius, Ben Woodburn