Joe Gomez continues to put in the hard work in his recovery from a serious knee injury, with the defender continuing to utilise Kirkby’s state of the art facilities.

The 23-year-old has been out of action since early November after rupturing his patella tendon on international duty, where the comeback process started almost immediately.

Surgery was swiftly organised as part of the rehabilitation process and while his centre-back partner in crime in Virgil van Dijk is hitting the gym in Dubai, Gomez remains on Merseyside.

He provided his first update since the point of injury at the turn of 2021 having remained low-key after another devastating long-term blow.

And both Liverpool and Gomez have offered another glimpse at the rehab work being conducted at the club’s new training ground, taking advantage of the environmental chamber and HydroWorx pool.

The new training base covers all facets of a player’s journey in their comeback from injury, with investment in such facilities at the heart of the move from Melwood to Kirkby.

For Gomez, the process will not be easy or swift with Liverpool eager to stress “no timescale is being placed upon his return,” and he is “taking it a day at a time. But giving it my all.”

At 23 years of age, he has been forced to face a series of serious injuries and while one is enough to knock anyone out for the count, Gomez continues to push forward.

On his latest Instagram post, he penned: “There is no education like adversity.”

While his return is not in the near future, it is certainly heartwarming to see Gomez making positives steps in rehab and with the aim of getting stronger with every day that passes.