Liverpool can secure an historic century of wins under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield this evening, as they look to leapfrog Man United at the top of the Premier League.

Klopp’s next Anfield win will be his 100th as Liverpool manager in all competitions.

Only Bob Paisley (132) and Kenny Dalglish (135) will have reached the milestone in fewer games than Klopp, who takes charge for the 142nd time in a Reds home game.

Today will be Klopp’s 100th league game at Anfield as Reds boss. He has won 72 and lost four of the previous 99, while his team have scored 246 times, conceding 78.

It will also be his 200th league game in charge of Liverpool.

He has won 127 so far – more than any previous Reds manager in reaching the landmark, the next best being Kenny Dalglish with 120.

Liverpool vs. Man United

This will be the 205th meeting of the clubs and the 175th in the league.

Liverpool have won 15 Premier League meetings with United emerging victorious 28 times. There have been 13 draws.

The Reds have won two of the last 12 league encounters home and away, but have lost only one of the last eight.

Home and away in all competitions, Liverpool have lost only once in the last 10 meetings – losing 2-1 at Old Trafford in March 2018.

They have scored nine times against United in the last nine league Anfield clashes with five goals coming in the last two meetings.

Supersub Shaqiri?

Thirteen goals have been scored by Liverpool substitutes against United in all competitions – the joint-most along with Stoke City.

Xherdan Shaqiri could play his 50th game for Liverpool in league and cup. He scored twice against United here two seasons ago after coming off the bench.

Thiago’s Anfield debut

Thiago could make his first Anfield appearance for Liverpool, almost two years after making his only appearance at the ground for Bayern Munich in a goalless Champions League first-leg match.

All of his previous five Reds games have been away from home.

Avoiding a shutout

For the first time since May 2018, Liverpool have failed to score in successive league games. Not since March 2005 has that sequence run into three top-flight matches.

But Liverpool have scored in each of their last 42 home league games since Man City kept a clean sheet in October 2018.

They have failed to score in only seven of 99 home league games under Klopp – with United being responsible for three of those shutouts.

United in form

United are unbeaten in the last 15 away games in the Premier League since losing 2-0 at Anfield a year ago this weekend.

Their win at Burnley last Tuesday was the first time this season United had failed to score at least twice in any league game on the road, with them netting 22 times in the eight games.

That 1-0 victory saw them record their first away clean sheet of the season in the league.

United head the Premier League for the first time since the opening day of the 2018/19 season when they spent 24 hours at the top.

Today’s referee

Paul Tierney takes charge of this fixture for the first time. He refereed United on their last visit to Merseyside – a 3-1 win at Everton last November.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 17, Jota 9, Mane 9, Firmino 5, Minamino 4, Jones 3, own goals 3, Wijnaldum 2, Grujic 1, Henderson 1, Matip 1, Origi 1, Robertson 1, Shaqiri 1, Van Dijk 1

Man United: Fernandes 15, Rashford 14, Martial 5, Cavani 4, McTominay 4, Pogba 3, Greenwood 3, James 2, Mata 2, own goals 2, Lindelof 1, Maguire 1, Van de Beek 1, Wan-Bissaka 1

* Statistics courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).