Jurgen Klopp has not categorically ruled Liverpool out of signing a centre-back this month, but has described it as “not likely” due to the pandemic’s impact on finances.

The first week of the January transfer window has passed without any incomings at Anfield, despite growing calls for a new centre-back to arrive mid-season.

Injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, allied with the mixed displays of Jordan Henderson, Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips alongside Fabinho, have intensified the situation.

But Klopp has revealed that the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic – which has seen Anfield largely empty for the last nine months – means a new signing is “not likely.”

The manager also stressed that “if the world would be in a normal place” the club would “definitely” be looking to bring in a centre-back, while effectively ruling out the “short-term solution” of a loan signing.

“No, I cannot say definitely, it’s just not likely because of the situation in the world,” he said when asked if he could confirm or deny whether a defender would be signed.

“So we should not forget the situation is a tough one for all people, and for football clubs as well.

“I don’t know, there might be some clubs with absolutely no financial problems, but this club always was and always will be – with these owners – for sure just very responsible with the things we do.

“If the world would be in a normal place, let me say it like this, everything fine, [if] the three senior centre-halves all have injuries, is that a situation where you would usually do something? Yes, definitely.

“But we are not in that situation, so I don’t know if something will happen or not.

“And what I said about it, then you maybe could do something, but it would be kind of a short-term solution, and we don’t have that short-term solution. That’s not right, because it doesn’t help really.

“Then we have to deal with the situation like we did so far, and we have to get through this.

“It’s not the best moment for the whole planet, so why should it be for a football club?”