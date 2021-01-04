Liverpool face Southampton this evening, looking to respond from back-to-back draws against West Brom and Newcastle. We’re live to bring you the latest from St Mary’s.

Kickoff at St Mary’s is 8pm (UK), the referee is Andre Marriner

Henry Jackson is running tonight’s blog – get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 or use the comments section below.

Teams

Southampton: Forster; Walker-Peters, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Djenepo; Ings, Walcott

Subs: Lewis, Vokins, Valery, Ramsay, Chauke, Smallbone, Tella, Long, N’Lundulu

Liverpool: Alisson; Trent, Henderson, Fabinho, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, N.Williams, R.Williams, Phillips, Milner, Jones, Minamino, Shaqiri, Origi

Our coverage updates automatically below: