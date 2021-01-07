No centre-back likely & Villa game in doubt – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are preparing for an FA Cup match on Friday night…but their opponents aren’t. What a fun start to the new year!

Villa close down training ground after outbreak

You may by now be aware that our FA Cup third-round clash with Aston Villa tomorrow night is in serious doubt, with Aston Villa having to close down their training ground and place a number of individuals into self-isolation.

“A large number of first-team players and staff returned positive tests after being routinely tested on Monday and immediately went into isolation. “A second round of testing…produced more positive results today. First-team training ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup match with Liverpool was cancelled.”

There have been no specific numbers revealed, nor names, but at present there are discussions ongoing as to if the game goes ahead, where it might fit in the schedule or what happens if it can’t be played.

Of course there have been a few calls for them to play the kids – last season’s League Cup in mind! – but stay tuned to This Is Anfield for news on what will happen with the game.

Centre-back signing unlikely in January

Jurgen Klopp, harbinger of doom!

The boss says it’s “not likely” that the Reds will sign a new defender because of the ongoing effects of coronavirus.

We’ve barely had fans in all season and the fiscal responsibility of those in charge remains of paramount importance, so frivolous spending is improbable.

In a normal situation, the boss says, then of course we’d be adding someone to the squad – but then, in a normal campaign with a full pre-season, proper time for planning and the games not coming as close together as they have been, would we have suffered all these injuries anyway?

Either way, be prepared for the defensive situation to remain as it is.

Assuming it goes ahead…

For now, we have to assume that we’ll be playing on Friday night as planned. So here’s the build-up…

Quickfire LFC news

LFC have offered to allow the NHS the use of Anfield as a vaccine hub (TIA)

Eintracht Frankfurt are the latest club linked with Divock Origi, but only for a loan deal (SW)

Nike and LeBron James could play a part in getting Mbappe to Liverpool instead of Real Madrid (AS)

And the boss is pleased with Minamino’s adaptation a year after joining (LFC)

Around the Prem

Man City think they are at the “front of the queue” if Messi leaves. Can you call it a queue if there are only two in it? (Telegraph)

Villa will turn down bids for Jack Grealish this window. Presumably unless it was him causing the mass outbreak by doing Grealish-esque lockdown things, of course (Mail)

WBA are ready to sign Robert Snodgrass from WHU, which should solve everything (Sky)

And Ozil has agreed a three-and-a-half year deal with Fenerbahce and the thought of him being paid for not running around at the age of 35 is hilarious (DHA)

Stupid organisation of the day

Despite having now been corrected by Cavani himself, the Uruguay national team, the entire CONMEBOL state and indeed the person he was talking to, the FA have decided they still know best and say the term the United striker used was “offensive”.

Presumably because Google translate said so.

Tweet of the day

1??5?? years ago today… Xabi Alonso scored ???? 70-yard goal in the #FACup ?? pic.twitter.com/yYCOJ1VV0P — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2021

What we’re reading

David Lynch writes for TIA about the centre-back plan, the reasons behind the recent links and what to expect this month and beyond.

Worth watching tonight

Sporting Braga vs Maritimo at 9pm in Portugal…you know, just to keep an eye out for David Carmo. Just in case.