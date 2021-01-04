SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Monday, January 4, 2021: Liverpool's Andy Robertson is spoken to by referee Andre Marriner during the FA Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium. (Pic by Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“Serious issues to contend with”, “Devoid of ideas” – Liverpool fans react to Saints loss

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool were a shadow of themselves on the south coast, delivering a disappointing performance which resulted in a 1-0 defeat at Southamtpon.

Southampton 1-0 Liverpool

Premier League (17), St Mary’s
January 4, 2021

Goals: Ings 2′

The Reds made the trip to the south coast for their first game of 2021 in search of three valuable points and they came nowhere close, seeing seven points dropped in the last three games.

It did not get off to the best of starts, as sloppy defending made way for Danny Ings to open the scoring with just minutes on the clock – lending itself to one of the worst 45 minutes of the season.

Finding the target proved difficult and VAR inconsistency frustrating in the second half as the Saints stubbornly defended their lead.

One-shot on target defined what was a disappointing and forgettable evening as they have now left the door ajar for the rest of the pack to seize.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the defeat on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

It was an evening to forget…

“We deserve nothing. We have been a massive pile of dung today.”

indianscouser on the forums.

“Well done Southampton. Played well. Liverpool are totally out of sorts at the moment.”

Nigel Edwards on Facebook.

 

No creative flair & signs of scoring proved worrisome…

“Feel like I’ve watched 4 hours worth of football without us getting close to scoring.”

RedWhippet on the forums.

 

There was a consensus the centre-back situation needs addressing…

 

And there were words on a woeful & inconsistent performance from the ref & VAR…

“How does that not even get reviewed, he clipped him on the ankle. Pogba gets that call every day of the week and twice on Saturdays.”

Semmy on the forums.
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments