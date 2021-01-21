LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 21, 2021: Liverpool's first-team development coach Pepijn Lijnders and Burnley's James Tarkowski clash at half-time during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Team is broken”, “Forget a title race” – Liverpool fans react to shock 1-0 defeat to Burnley

Liverpool’s long unbeaten home run came to a devastating end on Thursday night, as the Reds lost 1-0 at home to Burnley.

Liverpool 0-1 Burnley

Premier League (19), Anfield
January 21, 2021

Goal: Barnes pen 83′

After a poor run of results, Jurgen Klopp‘s champions needed a win against a well-drilled Clarets outfit.

As was the case against Man United on Sunday, Liverpool failed to create anything of note in the first half, barring one glorious chance that saw Divock Origi hit the crossbar.

Despite playing slightly better after the break, the hosts’ end product continued to be woeful and they were punished late on.

Alisson fouled Ashley Barnes in the area and the Burnley striker stepped up and fired home the penalty, sealing a momentous victory in the process.

Here’s how supporters reacted to Liverpool’s defeat on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

An appalling performance was lambasted after the final whistle…

“Team is broken. Big clearout needed at the end of this season.”

Michael Pugh on Facebook.

“Disgraceful I hope Klopp comes out and says it.”

RER on the forums.

 

For some, Liverpool’s title hopes are over…

“The title is slipping away and 2 more weeks of this and top 4 will be the focus.”

Ross Mills on Facebook.

“Could be 7th come next league game”

Walshy07 on the forums.

 

Oxlade-Chamberlain fluffed his chance to impress…

“Chamberlain is really, really bad.”

ILLOK on the forums.

 

There were also real concerns about Trent’s form…

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.
Fan Comments