It was a year littered with memories to cherish for Liverpool during what was a tough and testing time throughout 2020, but now all eyes are on a safer and more enjoyable 2021.

The year 2020 will live long in the memory for countless reasons during what was an unprecedented global pandemic, where Liverpool’s title triumph juxtaposed the emotions of what the rest of the year enforced.

The end to a 30-year wait was not heralded as many had imagined but the euphoria was, with Jordan Henderson‘s trophy shuffle etching the moment in history as he realised long-cherished dreams.

For the Reds, the year saw 13 players make their debut for the club, 32 victories across all competitions, a move to a new training facility and one mightily fine Premier League trophy added to the cabinet.

It left a lot to reflect on for the Liverpool squad as they welcomed in the New Year, with many acknowledging 2020 was full of its challenges and hoping for a swift return of a healthy and safe world.

And there was, of course, the shining light of the first league title under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp to commemorate.

It was a message shared by both James Milner and Gini Wijnaldum as they took to Instagram, with the pair opening up on a memory they will “cherish forever,” while also sharing their hopes for a “better 2021 for us all”:

Best wishes were imparted by Robbo as he rung in 2021 with a message of support and hope as he shared a rare selfie:

His full-back partner in Trent Alexander-Arnold was a little more straightforward with his message, with “2020 over and out” – and we couldn’t agree more as we hope for a clean slate and a swift return to a sense of normality:

It was a year to remember for the likes of Neco Williams, Rhys Williams and Curtis Jones as they broke into the first team and took the first meaningful steps in their senior career.

The year of dreams coming true will be forever remembered by the young trio but there are bigger and better things on the horizon in 2021:

A more simple, yet still meaningful, message was shared by Fabinho, Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota – with the latter expecting to become a father any day now:

The captain, meanwhile, gave a little glimpse into his personal life as he took a casual approach to his New Year festivities, cooking up a storm to see in 2021 – the question is do we believe he actually cooked?

And it’s a big year ahead of Virgil van Dijk as he continues his recovery from an ACL tear, but his first message was an important one on a human level, with hopes to bring more “love, peace and happiness” into the world:

His second post, meanwhile, was all about the Reds as he looked forward to being reunited with the Liverpool faithful and the football pitch after what will be a lengthy spell out.

Van Dijk speaks for all in regards to the dream of having Anfield return to full capacity and here’s hoping it will be sooner rather than later.

All in all, 2020 provided memories that will last forever in regards to Liverpool being crowned champions of England but there are undoubtedly better days ahead for both the Reds and the world.

So here’s to another year of silverware, smiles and a return to normality around the world.

Happy New Year, Reds!