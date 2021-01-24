A place in the fifth round of the FA Cup is on the line as Liverpool take on Man United this evening. Here’s how to watch live on TV and on online streams around the world.

For the second time in the space of a week, Jurgen Klopp‘s men will come to blows with Man United – although this time around, Old Trafford provides the backdrop.

The fourth-round clash in the FA Cup came to be after the Reds dispatched a young Aston Villa lineup, in what is the only win in the last six games in all competitions.

Liverpool’s form has been abject at best and their first defeat in the league at Anfield in four years signalled a new low, with Klopp’s side now needing to dig their way back out of the hole.

A response is desperately needed and this one could be just the ticket, where a win today would set up a meeting with West Ham in the fifth round in February.

Will Liverpool finally get back to scoring goals and winning ways tonight?

The match gets underway at 5pm (GMT) – or 12pm in New York, 9am in Los Angeles, 4am (Monday) in Sydney, 9pm in Dubai and 8pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Man United vs. Liverpool is being shown live on BBC One in the UK, and is available to live stream on the BBC Sport website and on BBC iPlayer.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Man United vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ FA Cup clash on the following channels worldwide:

