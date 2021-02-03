This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

3 MORE defenders targeted & Leipzig’s plan for CL clash – Liverpool FC Roundup

Congrats if you made it all the way through deadline day – the busiest we’ve had in years! Now it’s match build-up and, yes, even more rumours…

 

Leipzig apply to police to let Reds in

You may have seen this over the past couple of days – there’s currently a doubt about Liverpool’s Champions League last 16 first leg, as we face RB Leipzig away in that game and Germany are not letting visitors in without quarantine – including elite athletes.

That means the Reds would have to be there for a lot longer before the game than our fixture list allows for, leaving a conundrum about how to overcome the issue.

Germany’s travel ban currently goes until the day after we’re due to face Leipzig, so it might just be shifted back a day or two – but in the meantime the Bundesliga club have applied to the federal police to allow the Reds free travel, reports Frankfurter Allgemeine.

Plans have to be fixed up by 8 February, say UEFA, so we could have up to a week of back-and-forth red tape negotiation.

Neutral venues or even swapping the first and second legs around, to play at Anfield first, have also been suggested. Don’t do that!

 

Defender news and rumours continue

24 October 2020, Saxony, Leipzig: Football: Bundesliga, 5th matchday, RB Leipzig - Hertha BSC in the Red Bull Arena Leipzig. Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano cheers after his equaliser for 1:1. Photo: Jan Woitas/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa - IMPORTANT NOTE: In accordance with the regulations of the DFL Deutsche Fu?ball Liga and the DFB Deutscher Fu?ball-Bund, it is prohibited to exploit or have exploited in the stadium and/or from the game taken photographs in the form of sequence images and/or video-like photo series.

We signed two in Kabak and Davies. We missed out on one, Caleta-Car. This we already knew.

But reports around Europe today say the Reds actually moved for another two defenders, plus there’s a third we still want in the summer!

The summer one is most obvious and least fun, so let’s get that out the way: Bayern CEO K-H Rumenigge says the Reds, along with his own club and Chelsea, are all keen to sign Dayot Upamecano. The odds appear to be that we will still sign either him or his partner at Leipzig, Ibrahima Konate.

Elsewhere, Portuguese outlet O Jogo say the Reds approached Braga for a transfer for David Carmo, but the club felt they didn’t have long enough to consider the implications and so turned it down.

And finally, Sportsmediaset believe that Liverpool made a “monster” offer for Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral and were willing to go up to €57 million.

Juve’s answer was a firm no, and we ended up with Kabak.

 

All about the defenders

Oh no, we’re not done yet with chatting about central defenders, not at all. But here are the ones who do belong to Liverpool…

 

Quickfire LFC news

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 29, 2020: Liverpool’s Neco Williams during the FA Community Shield match between FA Premier League Champions Liverpool FC and FA Cup Winners Arsenal FC. The game was played behind closed doors. (Credit: Eddie Keogh/The FA)

  • Ozan Kabak “didn’t think twice” when Liverpool came in for him, says his manager at Schalke (Kicker)
  • But Minamino went, and Klopp says he didn’t give the forward enough chances to impress this season (TIA)
  • Finally, you can catch all of Klopp’s pre-Brighton press conference here (TIA)

 

Around the Prem

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 14, 2019: Newcastle United's manager Steve Bruce during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Graham Potter is looking forward to facing one of the greatest teams in recent times (TIA)
  • Steve Bruce has told three players to be patient and work hard after loans away collapsed. What an incentive, when you can’t get into the crappest team in the league over the last few months (Chronicle)
  • And English football may soon have limitations in heading during training (Telegraph)

 

Stupid rumour of the day

When did rumours become about who teams didn’t want? United apparently didn’t bid for Edin Dzeko, which is somehow news, and neither did Man City for Diego Costa. So?!

 

Tweet of the day

 

What we’re reading

How Liverpool tackled their defensive crisis for just £1.5m, by Melissa Reddy on the Independent.

 

Worth watching tonight

Man United v Saints for a Taki Minamino last-minute winner!

