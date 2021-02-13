Ozan Kabak has been selected to make his debut against Leicester this afternoon, with Jurgen Klopp making two changes to his XI.

After a rare five-day break, the Reds are back on the road to meet a Leicester side who currently sit three points and one place ahead in the table.

It means an opportunity to leapfrog Brendan Rodgers’ side is on the table with a return to winning ways, but they will have to do it without Fabinho.

The Brazilian once again succumbed to injury to force another change in the back-line, but his national compatriot Alisson remains between the sticks this afternoon.

In central defence, Kabak makes his Liverpool debut alongside Jordan Henderson while both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson occupy their respective flanks.

With the captain deployed at the back, Gini Wijnaldum will hold on to his position in the No. 6 role and is joined by James Milner and Curtis Jones – with Thiago starting on the bench.

And Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino will continue to lead the line – the latter of whom will be looking to add to his record six goals against the Foxes.

The boss will also have the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago and Xherdan Shaqiri to call from the bench – while Divock Origi is ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Leicester: Schmeichel; Soyuncu, Evans, Amartey; Pereira, Ndidi, Tielemans, Albrighton; Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Substitutes: Ward, Choudhury, Fuchs, Mendy, Thomas, Daley-Campbell, Prezez, Under, Inheanacho

Liverpool: Alisson; Trent, Kabak, Henderson, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Milner, Jones; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Phillips, N. Williams, R. Williams, Tsimikas, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Clarkson