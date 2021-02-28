Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Alisson is set to return for Liverpool against Chelsea on Thursday, having been granted compassionate leave for the trip to Sheffield United.

The Reds earned a 2-0 victory at Bramall Lane on Sunday night without their No. 1, with Alisson unavailable following the tragic death of his father in midweek.

Due to the nature of his absence, it would be forgiven for the Brazilian to spend an extended time out, but speaking after the win in Sheffield, Klopp revealed that Alisson should be back to take on Chelsea.

The manager told reporters that he is “pretty sure” both Alisson and Fabinho will be available for the visit of Thomas Tuchel’s side, which is a big boost for Liverpool.

Diogo Jota could also be back, with James Milner and Naby Keita having already marked their return from injury as second-half substitutes on Sunday.

With the aforementioned quintet available, it would only leave long-term absentees Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip on the injury list.

Chelsea are a point above Liverpool in the Premier League table, having been held to a 0-0 draw by second-placed Man United earlier on Sunday.

With Leicester and West Ham both losing at the weekend, victory over Sheffield United puts the Reds in a much stronger position as they look to pick up the pace in the race for the top four.

The return of Alisson will be a boost both on and off the field, while the return of Fabinho and Jota gives Klopp two more top-level options to bolster his defence, midfield and attack.