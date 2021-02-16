Champions League football is back as Liverpool take on RB Leipzig in the last-16 first leg on neutral territory in Hungary. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Puskas Arena is 8.00pm (UK), the referee is Slavko Vincic (SVN).

Tonight’s blog is run by Ben Twelves, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @bm12s & in the comments below.

Teams

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Mukiele, Klostermann, Upamecano, Adams, Sabitzer, Kampl, Angelino, Haidara, Olmo, Nkunku

Subs: Martinez, Orban, Konate, Poulsen, Hwang, Sorloth, Samardzic, Kluivert, Halstenberg, Hartmann, Henrichs

Liverpool: Alisson; Trent, Kabak, Henderson, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Thiago, Jones; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Adrian, Davies, Phillips, R. Williams, Tsimikas, N. Williams, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Clarkson, Cain, Shaqiri, Origi

Our coverage updates automatically below: