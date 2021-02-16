BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - Tuesday, February 16, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC at the Puskás Aréna. (Pic by Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  

LIVE: Leipzig vs. Liverpool – Follow the Champions League last-16 tie here

Champions League football is back as Liverpool take on RB Leipzig in the last-16 first leg on neutral territory in Hungary. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Puskas Arena is 8.00pm (UK), the referee is Slavko Vincic (SVN).

Tonight’s blog is run by Ben Twelves, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @bm12s & in the comments below.

Teams

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Mukiele, Klostermann, Upamecano, Adams, Sabitzer, Kampl, Angelino, Haidara, Olmo, Nkunku

Subs: Martinez, Orban, Konate, Poulsen, Hwang, Sorloth, Samardzic, Kluivert, Halstenberg, Hartmann, Henrichs

Liverpool: Alisson; Trent, Kabak, Henderson, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Thiago, Jones; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Adrian, Davies, Phillips, R. Williams, Tsimikas, N. Williams, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Clarkson, Cain, Shaqiri, Origi

Our coverage updates automatically below:

