Liverpool received a major fitness boost as they trained at Kirkby on Friday, with Alisson, Fabinho and Sadio Mane all back fit ahead of Sunday’s clash with Man City.

The Reds take on the Premier League leaders this weekend looking to respond to their disappointing 1-0 loss to Brighton last time out – a result which saw them slip out of the title race.

There is still a chance Jurgen Klopp‘s side will contend for the trophy by the end of the season, and they could take a big step towards doing so by claiming victory over the favourites.

Wednesday night saw Liverpool without a host of their key players, on top of those considered long-term absentees, with Alisson, Fabinho and Mane all ruled out as Caoimhin Kelleher, Nat Phillips and Xherdan Shaqiri stepped in.

But as Klopp oversaw one of the final training sessions before the meeting with City, all three were back and involved throughout.

This is a big boost as they are all likely to return to the starting lineup at Anfield, while there is the chance of a debut for one of Ben Davies or Ozan Kabak.

Kabak has now received international clearance following his loan move from Schalke, and could be seen as the more probable starter ahead of Davies, given his experience of top-level football.

The 20-year-old looks to have impressed his team-mates already, with Liverpool sharing a clip of his flicked nutmeg on Trent Alexander-Arnold during a rondo:

You can't just watch it once… Head over to @LFCTV GO for latest edition of ?????? ???????? in full ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 5, 2021

Friday’s training was not without its concerns, however, with neither James Milner nor Gini Wijnaldum pictured as part of the 23-man squad working on the pitches at Kirkby.

Wijnaldum was seen in the gym prior to the session, though, and it could be that the pair were simply given their own programme as the club manage their fitness.

There was no sign of Naby Keita, with Klopp taking a long-term approach to his injury problems, while Diogo Jota remains out along with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Jota and Keita will hopefully return in the coming weeks, however, as Liverpool begin to enjoy an increase in not only numbers, but quality throughout the squad.

Liverpool squad in training on Friday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Fabinho, Kabak, Davies, Phillips, R.Williams, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, N.Williams

Midfielders: Henderson, Thiago, Wijnaldum*, Jones, Shaqiri, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Cain, Clarkson

Forwards: Salah, Mane, Firmino, Origi

Absent: Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Milner, Keita, Jota

* Not pictured in full squad training