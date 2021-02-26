No Fabinho for Liverpool’s trip to Sheffield United, but Jota in squad

Jurgen Klopp has all but ruled Fabinho out of Liverpool’s trip to Sheffield United, with the Brazilian only to return to team training on Saturday.

The Brazilian has been out of the side since the defeat against Man City, missing the last three games with a muscle injury.

He had been considered a half-chance of featuring in the Merseyside derby but having not returned to training that was soon scuppered, as it will once more for the trip to Sheffield United.

Fabinho has not yet featured in team training since his point of injury and with just two days until the trip to South Yorkshire, it will likely be too soon for the No. 3 as Klopp revealed he is only now returning to training.

“Fab not yet with the team, that can happen I think tomorrow – if I’m 100 percent right. He will have his first session with the team,” he told reporters.

“And same for James Milner, that’s it.”

The good news is that Diogo Jota is to be included in the matchday squad after looking “very good” on his training return.

With Jordan Henderson the most recent Red to succumb to an injury, which is to see him sidelined for six to eight weeks, there is greater pressure on Fabinho‘s availability.

The injury crisis at Liverpool is best summarised by having all three senior centre-backs you started with the season out for the season and the two midfield back-ups both in the treatment room.

And while the Brazilian is expected back sooner rather than later, it’s a dire set of circumstances despite now having some extra cover in the form of Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies.

Nat Phillips will no doubt keep his hand up for selection alongside Kabak against the Blades, while Rhys Williams is another option – most likely from the bench.