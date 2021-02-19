LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 17, 2020: Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino (R) gets away from Everton's André Gomes during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 237th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Reds have score to settle & Anfield misery to inflict – Liverpool vs. Everton Preview

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

It’s back to Anfield for the 238th Merseyside derby, where Liverpool will be out to inflict further misery on Everton on home soil and get their season back on track.

Liverpool vs. Everton

Saturday, February 20, 2021 – 5.30pm (GMT)
Anfield
Premier League (25)
Referee: Chris Kavanagh

It was a welcome return to the winner’s board last time out, with the 2-0 win over Leipzig injecting much-needed belief back into players and fans alike.

The match was one which saw the Reds capitalise on the opponent’s mistakes for a change as they were rewarded for their pressure and intent in Budapest.

After a three-game losing streak in the league, the change in scenery did wonders in the only competition Liverpool stand a chance of winning this season.

And now it is time to carry the good feeling into Saturday’s Merseyside derby, a matchup which many outsiders have tipped as the Blues’ best chance to end their 22-year Anfield hoodoo.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - Tuesday, February 16, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) celebrates with team-mates Curtis Jones (L) and Roberto Firmino (C) after scoring the first goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC at the Puskás Aréna. (Pic by Propaganda)

Jurgen Klopp‘s men will think otherwise, despite falling to defeat in their last three games on home soil, as they will no doubt aim to use their midweek success as a springboard in the top-flight.

Keeping individual errors to a minimum is a must after paying the price for just that in recent weeks and a win is non-negotiable to keep pace with the top-four and keep Everton at bay.

There’s also the little matter of avenging the last outing between the two teams back in October. Into these, Reds!

 

Team News

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 12, 2020: Liverpool’s Naby Keita is replaced by substitute Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' during the opening FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 4-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Thankfully, no new injuries were picked up in Budapest which left Klopp only sweating on the availability of Fabinho.

The manager has now ruled the Brazilian out, with it therefore likely that Jordan Henderson and Ozan Kabak will continue their partnership at the back for the third game in succession.

Naby Keita, meanwhile, is be back in the mix after his return to team training – having been left out of the squad against Leipzig as the club erred on the side of caution for his return.

James Milner is out of contention and the return of Diogo Jota is drawing closer but he is still weeks away.

Everton, on the other hand, are set to be without Yerry Mina but both Allan and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are back in the mix for selection at Anfield.

Potential Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Digne; Doucoure, Allan; Rodriguez, Sigurdsson, Richarlison; Calvert-Lewin

 

Last 5 at Home to Everton (All Competitions)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 5, 2020: Liverpool's Curtis Jones scores the first goal during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 235th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Won 1-0 – January 2020 (Jones)
Won 5-2 – December 2019 (Origi x2, Shaqiri, Mane, Wijnaldum; Keane, Richarlison)
Won 1-0 – December 2018 (Origi)
Won 2-1 – January 2018 (Milner, Van Dijk; Sigurdsson)
Drew 1-1 – December 2017 (Salah; Rooney)

 

Did You Know?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 4, 2019: Liverpools Divock Origi scores the third goal past Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 234th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 23 meetings across all competitions against Everton, it is the Reds’ longest unbeaten run against an opponent in the club’s entire history.

A win is in order, however, with 12 draws in that time dating back to 2010 – including the last two meetings.

Time for Liverpool to keep the misery going.

 

Form

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - Tuesday, February 16, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates with team-mates after scoring the second goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC at the Puskás Aréna. (Pic by Propaganda)

Liverpool – Last five results (all competitions)

Won 2-0 vs. Leipzig
Lost 3-1 vs. Leicester
Lost 4-1 vs. Man City
Lost 1-0 vs. Brighton
Won 3-1 vs. West Ham

Everton – Last five results (all competitions)

Lost 3-1 vs. Man City
Lost 2-0 vs. Fulham
Won 5-4 vs. Tottenham
Drew 3-3 vs. Man United
Won 2-1 vs. Leeds

 

Klopp’s View

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Klopp insisted “nothing will be carried” into the game from a frustrating derby last time out:

“A week later, two weeks later, three weeks later when we got the diagnosis [for Van Dijk], it was good that we didn’t play Everton immediately again, let me say it like this.

“That’s how it is. We are all human beings and of course, it was not nice.

“But now that’s long gone and we just don’t think about that anymore.

“It’s a derby, still a derby and that’s enough to be motivated on the absolute highest level and trying to play the best possible football you can play. That’s it, pretty much.”

 

TV & Liveblog Info

A general, aerial view of Anfield (Goodison Park) (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

Liverpool vs. Everton kicks off at 5.30pm (GMT) and will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage from 5pm.

Ben Twelves will be at the helm of This Is Anfield’s matchday liveblog, providing regular updates on all the action and keeping you entertained from 4.45pm.
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments