It’s back to Anfield for the 238th Merseyside derby, where Liverpool will be out to inflict further misery on Everton on home soil and get their season back on track.

Liverpool vs. Everton

Saturday, February 20, 2021 – 5.30pm (GMT)

Anfield

Premier League (25)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

It was a welcome return to the winner’s board last time out, with the 2-0 win over Leipzig injecting much-needed belief back into players and fans alike.

The match was one which saw the Reds capitalise on the opponent’s mistakes for a change as they were rewarded for their pressure and intent in Budapest.

After a three-game losing streak in the league, the change in scenery did wonders in the only competition Liverpool stand a chance of winning this season.

And now it is time to carry the good feeling into Saturday’s Merseyside derby, a matchup which many outsiders have tipped as the Blues’ best chance to end their 22-year Anfield hoodoo.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men will think otherwise, despite falling to defeat in their last three games on home soil, as they will no doubt aim to use their midweek success as a springboard in the top-flight.

Keeping individual errors to a minimum is a must after paying the price for just that in recent weeks and a win is non-negotiable to keep pace with the top-four and keep Everton at bay.

There’s also the little matter of avenging the last outing between the two teams back in October. Into these, Reds!

Team News

Thankfully, no new injuries were picked up in Budapest which left Klopp only sweating on the availability of Fabinho.

The manager has now ruled the Brazilian out, with it therefore likely that Jordan Henderson and Ozan Kabak will continue their partnership at the back for the third game in succession.

Naby Keita, meanwhile, is be back in the mix after his return to team training – having been left out of the squad against Leipzig as the club erred on the side of caution for his return.

James Milner is out of contention and the return of Diogo Jota is drawing closer but he is still weeks away.

Everton, on the other hand, are set to be without Yerry Mina but both Allan and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are back in the mix for selection at Anfield.

Potential Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Digne; Doucoure, Allan; Rodriguez, Sigurdsson, Richarlison; Calvert-Lewin

Last 5 at Home to Everton (All Competitions)

Won 1-0 – January 2020 (Jones)

Won 5-2 – December 2019 (Origi x2, Shaqiri, Mane, Wijnaldum; Keane, Richarlison)

Won 1-0 – December 2018 (Origi)

Won 2-1 – January 2018 (Milner, Van Dijk; Sigurdsson)

Drew 1-1 – December 2017 (Salah; Rooney)

Did You Know?

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 23 meetings across all competitions against Everton, it is the Reds’ longest unbeaten run against an opponent in the club’s entire history.

A win is in order, however, with 12 draws in that time dating back to 2010 – including the last two meetings.

Time for Liverpool to keep the misery going.

Form

Liverpool – Last five results (all competitions)

Won 2-0 vs. Leipzig

Lost 3-1 vs. Leicester

Lost 4-1 vs. Man City

Lost 1-0 vs. Brighton

Won 3-1 vs. West Ham

Everton – Last five results (all competitions)

Lost 3-1 vs. Man City

Lost 2-0 vs. Fulham

Won 5-4 vs. Tottenham

Drew 3-3 vs. Man United

Won 2-1 vs. Leeds

Klopp’s View

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Klopp insisted “nothing will be carried” into the game from a frustrating derby last time out:

“A week later, two weeks later, three weeks later when we got the diagnosis [for Van Dijk], it was good that we didn’t play Everton immediately again, let me say it like this. “That’s how it is. We are all human beings and of course, it was not nice. “But now that’s long gone and we just don’t think about that anymore. “It’s a derby, still a derby and that’s enough to be motivated on the absolute highest level and trying to play the best possible football you can play. That’s it, pretty much.”

TV & Liveblog Info

Liverpool vs. Everton kicks off at 5.30pm (GMT) and will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage from 5pm.

Ben Twelves will be at the helm of This Is Anfield’s matchday liveblog, providing regular updates on all the action and keeping you entertained from 4.45pm.