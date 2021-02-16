Liverpool are back in the Champions League tonight with a last-16 first-leg clash with RB Leipzig held in Budapest. Here’s how to watch online and on TV around the world.

Due to issues with travel to and from Germany, the opening tie between Liverpool and Leipzig is to be played at the Puskas Arena in the Hungarian capital.

It could well be the venue for the Reds’ ‘home’ leg, too, with conversations ongoing between the two clubs and UEFA as Germany’s travel ban is expected to be upheld beyond today’s initial end date.

A Champions League tie unlike most others, then, and it will be a first-team meeting of the two sides, who are widely considered two of the most exciting in European football.

Leipzig head into this clash on the back of a 2-1 victory over Augsburg which extended their winning run to four games, having only two of their last 17 in all competitions.

Liverpool’s form is decidedly worse, but this will hopefully set the Champions League as backdrop for a revival.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT) – or 9pm in Leipzig and Budapest, 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Wednesday) in Sydney, midnight in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Leipzig vs. Liverpool is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Leipzig vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ return to the Champions League on the following channels worldwide:

