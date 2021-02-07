A lot is at stake as Liverpool host Man City at Anfield today in the Premier League. Here’s how to watch live on TV and on online streams around the world.

The Reds are back at Anfield and after two successive defeats on home soil, there truly is no better time to get back to winning ways than against the current league leaders.

After a rocky start to 2021, Liverpool sit seven points behind Man City, who have a game in hand, heading into this fixture.

Taking points off Pep Guardiola’s men is vital should the Reds wish to be in the mix to retain their crown come the final juncture of the season.

This fixture is the start of an all-important fortnight where Jurgen Klopp‘s side play four games in 13 days across both the top-flight and Champions League.

And starting off on the right note this afternoon could be just the boost we need. Into these, Reds!

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (GMT) – or 11.30am in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 3.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 8.30pm in Dubai and 7.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Man City is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with Sky GO.

Reds fans can get take advantage of adding all 8 Sky Sports channels for £25 per month or save over 15% with two channels for the price of one here!

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Man City is being shown live on NBCSN and Telemundo in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Man City and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ all-important league game on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 2 Digitalb, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 11, beIN Sports HD 2, RMC Sport 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co, ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur, Optus Sport, Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Sport UHD, Sky Go, Idman TV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia, Belarus TV, Belarus 5, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1, GUIGO, ESPN Brasil, Astro Go, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, DAZN, PPTV Sport China, QQ Sports Live, ESPN2 Colombia, Sky HD, RUSH, Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 3, DIGI GO, Premier Sport, Xee, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport, Viaplay Finland, V Sport Premium, V Sport Urheilu, RMC Sport en direct, Canal+ Sport, Free, Sky Ticket, Cosmote Sport 1 HD, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now Player, 620 Now Premier League TV, Digi Sport 1, SíminnSport, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Mola TV App, Mola TV, mola.tv, SKY GO Extra, Sport 2, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, Setanta Sports Kazakhstan, Astro SuperSport 3, TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Skynet Myanmar, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Spark Sport, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, TV2 Sumo, TV2 Sport Premium, nc+ GO, Canal+ 4K Ultra HD, Canal+ Sport Online, Sport TV1, Sport TV LIVE, Eurosport Romania, Eurosport Player Romania, Okko Sport, 102 (HD) mio Stadium, mio TV GO, Maximo 360, DStv App, DAZN 1, Movistar+, Mitele Plus, Viaplay Sweden, Truevisions Anywhere, True Premier Football HD 2, True Premier Football HD 1, S Sport+, S Sport, Setanta Sports Ukraine, NBC Sports App, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBCSports.com, Telemundo, NBCSN, K+PM

You can follow all the action today and throughout 2020/21 with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.