Diogo Jota believes Liverpool are slowly returning to form after his first-half strike secured a 1-0 win at his former club Wolves on Monday night.

The Reds had lost six of their previous seven Premier League games to see their title defence crumble.

Victory at Molineux – which was overshadowed when Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio was knocked out in an accidental collision with Conor Coady late on – lifted Jurgen Klopp’s side to sixth.

They have back-to-back wins for the first time in almost two months after last week’s Champions League triumph over RB Leipzig and Jota is optimistic the Merseyside club are back on track.

“We hope so,” he told Liverpool’s website. “Of course we work for that and now with two clean sheets and two victories it’s really good and now we have the break for the international teams but it’s football.

“We needed to win. That was the most important thing and to grab points because we have been struggling in the Premier League and we want to change that.

“I think we need to improve a lot, in this competition especially, and hopefully this could be a great start of a run until the end of the season.”

Jota marked his first return to Molineux after a £45million move to Anfield last summer with the winner in first-half stoppage time.

It was the 24-year-old’s first goal since coming back from a knee injury.

He continued: “I had been here for over three years, working every day with almost everyone in that dressing room. Obviously it was special, I just wish the fans would have been here as well – but anyway, a good result for us and for me.”