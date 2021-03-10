Fabinho and Phillips get the praise as Liverpool fans celebrate CL progress

Liverpool were impressive against RB Leipzig on Wednesday night, winning 2-0 in Budapest to book their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Liverpool 2-0 RB Leipzig

Champions League Last-16 Second Leg, Puskas Arena

March 10, 2021

Goals: Salah 70′, Mane 74′

Jurgen Klopp‘s men had a welcome break from Premier League action, taking a 2-0 lead with them into their last-16 second leg clash.

Liverpool were the better team in a goalless first half, but the front-three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota were all guilty of missing great chances.

Salah made amends with 20 minutes remaining, however, finishing well after a slick move to finally give the Reds a deserved lead.

Mane doubled Liverpool’s advantage soon after to put the tie to bed, with the Merseysiders seeing out the game and making it into the quarters.

Here is how supporters reacted to the win on Twitter, Facebook and across This Is Anfield.

There was much delight after the final whistle…

We've won a game! We've scored goals! We've had loads of shots on target! We've kept a clean sheet! What is this devilry?! Well in, Reds!!! — And Could He Play (@andcouldheplay7) March 10, 2021

Brilliant seeing the players and managers smiling isn’t it. Get innnn — Craig Hannan (@C_Hannan7) March 10, 2021

“Job done well done lads much better play quarter finals here we come YNWA” – Mria Jardine on Facebook.

Boss ???? difference a goal makes loads of good performances all over the pitch — Keith Salmon (@keith_salmon) March 10, 2021

Played boys ???????? — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) March 10, 2021

Star performers Fabinho and Phillips received the most praise…

Fabinho in midfield is life — Jason Roberts (@JaseRoberts_) March 10, 2021

Fab in MF from now on please. Monster #LFC — LFC Raleigh ? (@LFCRaleigh) March 10, 2021

Tonight showed why Fabinho has been such a monumental miss in midfield this season. Reads the game so well, breaks up play & provides so much control to this side. Wijnaldum & Thiago far more progressive as a result. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) March 10, 2021

Fabinho the destroyer. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) March 10, 2021

“Fab in the middle. Phillips and Kabak immense today.” – Paul Hibbert on Facebook.

Nat Phillips. Imperious tonight. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) March 10, 2021

What a performance by Nat Phillips, Yet again. pic.twitter.com/dmlTmDjikd — Scouser Chris (@ScouserChrisLFC) March 10, 2021

First of all, Nat Phillips. Some performance by Liverpool that, given recent form. But Nat Phillips my word. Champions League debut, imperious. Take a bow. #LFC — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) March 10, 2021

Shout out for Virgil Van Phillips ? — Peter Phill19s ? (@PeterPhillips_) March 10, 2021

Reds fans joked about playing in Budapest all the time…

Can we schedule all our games in Budapest ? — William Grooms (@wwgrooms) March 10, 2021

Liverpool have scored more home goals in Budapest than in Liverpool in 2021. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) March 10, 2021

“Can we play at this ground every home game! ” – Bennie Rednose Kopite on Facebook.

Might be good if the club bought no new players in the summer and spent the money on airlifting Anfield to Budapest tbqhwy. — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) March 10, 2021

Always said Budapest was a boss city. — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) March 10, 2021

Some were giddy and dreaming of Champions League glory in May…

15th in the League and number 7? — Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) March 10, 2021

All I want for the quarter finals is for Bayern to draw City and for us to draw not-Bayern or not-City. — Liverpool Offside (@LFCOffside) March 10, 2021

“Wouldn’t it be ironic if Liverpool won the Champions League” – Gary White on Facebook.

Ataturk stadium, how are we? — Green Scouser (@Green_Scouser) March 10, 2021

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.