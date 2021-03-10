This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Fabinho and Phillips get the praise as Liverpool fans celebrate CL progress

Liverpool were impressive against RB Leipzig on Wednesday night, winning 2-0 in Budapest to book their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Liverpool 2-0 RB Leipzig

Champions League Last-16 Second Leg, Puskas Arena
March 10, 2021

Goals: Salah 70′, Mane 74′

Jurgen Klopp‘s men had a welcome break from Premier League action, taking a 2-0 lead with them into their last-16 second leg clash.

Liverpool were the better team in a goalless first half, but the front-three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota were all guilty of missing great chances.

Salah made amends with 20 minutes remaining, however, finishing well after a slick move to finally give the Reds a deserved lead.

Mane doubled Liverpool’s advantage soon after to put the tie to bed, with the Merseysiders seeing out the game and making it into the quarters.

Here is how supporters reacted to the win on Twitter, Facebook and across This Is Anfield.

 

There was much delight after the final whistle…

“Job done well done lads much better play quarter finals here we come YNWA” – Mria Jardine on Facebook.

 

Star performers Fabinho and Phillips received the most praise…

“Fab in the middle. Phillips and Kabak immense today.” – Paul Hibbert on Facebook.

 

Reds fans joked about playing in Budapest all the time…

“Can we play at this ground every home game! ” – Bennie Rednose Kopite on Facebook.

 

Some were giddy and dreaming of Champions League glory in May…

“Wouldn’t it be ironic if Liverpool won the Champions League” – Gary White on Facebook.

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.
Fan Comments