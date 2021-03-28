Former Red offering free lockdown workouts and yoga sessions

Former Liverpool player Jose Enrique is inviting YOU to partake in free online workout and yoga sessions as a way to keep your body and mind active during the continued lockdown.

Never has it been so important to keep your body moving and your mind active during what is a time of significant change from what we are used to.

And while there is a light at the end of the tunnel from the lockdown, Enrique is eager to see Reds around the world come together and take part in a high-intensity workout or a yoga session.

It is a project which comes “from the heart” for Liverpool’s former No. 3 having suffered from mental health issues himself, and it is a venture he shares with his partner, Amy, and fitness coach Steve.

“Anyone can work out with me or with Amy, and I join in on those sessions,” Enrique explained.

“It’s something that came from the heart and I want to help people with exercise because I firmly believe it helps me.

“It came because people can see you as untouchable as a player and maybe you don’t have issues, but actually you do.”

Enrique is eager to motivate and see others find the results they are looking for through the workout sessions, whether it be to lose weight, to boost one’s mood or engage on the social side.

It is something for everyone to partake in regardless of ability or age and YOU can sign up now for one of the sessions listed below.

Fan Fitness Schedule MONDAY HIIT: 7:30am

7:30am MONDAY YOGA: 6pm

6pm TUESDAY HIIT: 8pm

8pm WEDNESDAY HIIT: 7.30am

7.30am WEDNESDAY YOGA: 6pm

6pm THURSDAY HIIT: 8pm

8pm FRIDAY HIIT: 7.30am * All times BST

So if you are interested in working out with an ex-Red this week there are a number of different sessions and times to suit everyone, and you can sign up here.