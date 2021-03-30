Ibrahima Konate is expected to join Liverpool in a £35.4 million deal this summer, and it is claimed that the 21-year-old has already undergone preliminary medical checks.

Konate has emerged as the Reds’ priority target at centre-back, with the Frenchman tipped to make the switch to Anfield at the end of the season.

Due to a £35.4 million release clause in his contract with RB Leipzig, Liverpool are able to move quickly to secure his signing – without the need for negotiations with his current club.

It appears as though, along with background checks in terms of his character and potential, the club are already doing the groundwork when it comes to Konate’s fitness and injury history.

RMC Sport, a major outlet in France, claim that Liverpool have already conducted parts of the defender’s medical in Paris, which Konate is said to have passed.

This is encouraging, given concerns over Konate’s recent injuries at Leipzig, with a series of problems limiting his appearances for Leipzig over the past two seasons.

However, the only major issue came with his hip flexor towards the end of 2019, with a recurrence of the injury forcing surgery last summer, which was followed by more routine problems.

If reports are to be believed, Liverpool have no fears over Konate being injury-prone, and if he has passed medical checks as claimed, he may be close to agreeing to a move to Merseyside.

It could be the case that the Reds announce the deal before the end of the season, with it being in their best interest to ensure Konate is settled in quickly before preparations for the new campaign begin.

Whether the France under-21 international’s arrival would impact on the future of Ozan Kabak – who can be signed on a permanent basis for £18 million this summer – remains to be seen.