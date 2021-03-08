Gini Wijnaldum has insisted there is “no news” regarding his future, with his focus remaining on “fixing it” for Liverpool as speculation continues over a summer exit.

With four months left on his contract, Wijnaldum is set to depart on a free transfer at the end of the season.

This has led to some fans questioning the decision to hand the Dutchman the captain’s armband in the absence of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Virgil van Dijk of late.

But despite Liverpool’s ongoing struggle on the pitch, there have been no signs of a downing of the tools from their No. 5, who has started 34 of 39 games so far this season, including all 15 games since the turn of the year.

With Henderson and Fabinho tasked with regular roles at centre-back, Wijnaldum has effectively been played out of position as the deep-lying midfielder, too.

And with the odds against him, the 30-year-old remains as committed as ever, with his priority not on the future, but the current situation with Liverpool.

“If you’re a fan and you support the team or you support the player, as they do with me, you want to hear what’s going to happen,” he admitted in an interview with beIN SPORTS.

“But on the other side, if there is nothing to say, if there is no news, I cannot say something.

“So I hope they will understand it, and I hope they will stay patient until there’s news.

“I think the most important thing right now is that we’ll fix it in the game as a team, and get results, [rather] than talking about an individual, in this case about me, about my contract situation.

“Because as I just said, there is no news, so I think we can better focus on the other things than on my situation right now.

“When there is news, we will bring it out.”

At this rate, it is highly unlikely that Wijnaldum will be a Liverpool player next season, with the likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan and PSG all credited with an interest.

But his commitment to the cause is unwavering, similar to Adam Lallana last term, and he should be praised for maintaining his professionalism as the Reds look to revive their fortunes.

This is particularly valuable because, as it stands, only Wijnaldum, Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones have not been absent through injury or illness at any stage this season.

Keeping Wijnaldum fit and in the side is imperative to Liverpool’s hopes, and if it transpires that he does put pen to paper over the next four months, it would be a long-term boost to Jurgen Klopp.