Liverpool will see 12 members of their senior side partake in international duty this month, with qualifiers the name of the game.

After winning back-to-back games for the first time since January, Jurgen Klopp‘s men have been forced apart for the first international break of 2021.

With the global pandemic ongoing, 11 first-team members will remain on Merseyside while 12 of their teammates jet off around the world.

This month will see the European brigade take on World Cup qualifiers in addition to some friendly encounters, while it is a case of Africa Cup of Nation qualifiers for Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita – the latter of whom will only play one game.

And Curtis Jones will be one to keep an eye on as England’s under-21s play out their Euro U21 group stage.

Here’s how you can watch Liverpool’s internationals live in action on TV in the UK.

Fixtures & TV Info

Gini Wijnaldum (Netherlands)

– Turkey (A), World Cup qualifier – Wednesday, Mar 24, 5pm – Sky Sports Football

– Latvia (H), World Cup qualifier – Saturday, Mar 27, 5pm – Sky Sports Football

– Gibraltar (A), World Cup qualifier – Tuesday, Mar 30, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Premier League

Thiago (Spain)

– Greece (H), World Cup qualifier – Thursday, Mar 25, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

– Georgia (A), World Cup qualifier – Sunday, Mar 28, 5pm – Sky Sports Premier League

– Kosovo (H), World Cup qualifier – Wednesday, Mar 31, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

Diogo Jota (Portugal)

– Azerbaijan (H), World Cup qualifier – Wednesday, Mar 24, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

– Serbia (A), World Cup qualifier – Saturday, Mar 27, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

– Luxembourg (A), World Cup qualifier – Tuesday, Mar 30, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

Andy Robertson (Scotland)

– Austria (H), World Cup qualifier – Thursday, Mar 25, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Main Event

– Israel (A), World Cup qualifier – Sunday, Mar 28, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Main Event

– Faroe Islands (A), World Cup qualifier – Wednesday, Mar 31, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Main Event

Ozan Kabak (Turkey)

– Netherlands (H), World Cup qualifier – Wednesday, Mar 24, 5pm – Sky Sports Football

– Norway (A), World Cup qualifier – Saturday, Mar 27, 5pm – Sky Sports Red Button

– Latvia (H), World Cup qualifier – Tuesday, Mar 30, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

Sadio Mane (Senegal)

– Congo (A), Africa Cup of Nations qualifier – Friday, Mar 26, 4pm – Not on UK TV

– Eswatini (H), Africa Cup of Nations qualifier – Tuesday, Mar 30, 5pm – Not on UK TV

Mo Salah (Egypt)

– Kenya (A), Africa Cup of Nations qualifier – Thursday, Mar 25, 4pm – Not on UK TV

– Comoros (H), Africa Cup of Nations qualifier – Monday, Mar 29, 5pm – Not on UK TV

Naby Keita (Guinea)

– Mali (H), Africa Cup of Nations qualifier – Wednesday, Mar 24, 4pm – Not on UK TV

Curtis Jones (England U21s)

– Switzerland (H), Euro U21 Group Stage – Thursday, Mar 25, 2pm – Sky Sports Football

– Portugal (A), Euro U21 Group Stage – Sunday, Mar 28, 8pm – Sky Sports Football

– Croatia (A), Euro U21 Group Stage – Wednesday, Mar 31, 5pm – Sky Sports Football

Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland)

– Bulgaria (A), World Cup qualifier – Thursday, Mar 25, 5pm – Sky Sports Red Button

– Lithuania (H), World Cup qualifier – Sunday, Mar 28, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

– Finland (H), Friendly – Wednesday, Mar 31, 7.45pm – Not on UK TV

Neco Williams (Wales)

– Belgium (A), World Cup qualifier – Wednesday, Mar 24, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Main Event

– Mexico (H), Friendly – Saturday, Mar 27, 8pm – Sky Sports Premier League

– Czech Republic (H), World Cup qualifier – Tuesday, Mar 30, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Main Event

Kostas Tsimikas (Greece)

– Spain (A), World Cup qualifier – Thursday, Mar 25, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

– Honduras (H), Friendly – Sunday, Mar 28, 3pm – Not on UK TV

– Gerogia (H), World Cup qualifier – Wednesday, Mar 31, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

* All dates, times and TV info correct for the UK.