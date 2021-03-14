Liverpool under-18s goalkeeper Harvey Davies stayed with the first team for their pre-Wolves preparations, after being named on the bench vs. RB Leipzig in midweek.

Ahead of the Reds’ 2-0 victory over Leipzig on Wednesday night, Klopp sprang a small surprise with the inclusion of Davies as part of his matchday squad.

The manager named two goalkeepers on his extended substitutes’ bench for the eighth time in this season’s Champions League, and in the absence of Caoimhin Kelleher, it was Davies who got the nod.

He follows Vitezslav Jaros and Jakub Ojrzynski in gaining experience of travelling and preparing with the senior squad for a major European tie, which despite his obvious lack of game time could prove invaluable.

It is likely that UEFA eligibility rules and involvement in academy fixtures prompted the likes of Ojrzynski, Fabian Mrozek and Liam Hughes to be overlooked for the last-16 decider, while Marcelo Pitaluga’s injury has kept him out of contention.

But Davies has clearly impressed Klopp and his backroom staff, as with Kelleher and Pitaluga still sidelined, he took part in first-team training on Saturday.

The 17-year-old Scouser joined Alisson and Adrian in working with goalkeeping coach John Achterberg, as well as filling in between the sticks for small-sided games on the pitch at Kirkby.

Davies, who is in his first year with the U18s, has only played one competitive game so far this season, but this week will be equally, or more, important to his development than action on the youth stage.

Kelleher was not the only absentee on Saturday, with Roberto Firmino not yet back from injury, while Divock Origi was not pictured as part of the session either.

Leighton Clarkson was back involved having missed the last month with a groin problem picked up in the under-23s’ 3-2 win over Chelsea, taking his place among a stacked midfield group that includes Fabinho, Gini Wijnaldum, Thiago, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita.

Fabinho is expected to remain part of the midfield ranks for the foreseeable future, with Klopp emphasising his belief in Nat Phillips and Ozan Kabak as they build on their partnership at centre-back.

There are unlikely to be many changes from the side that started in Budapest in midweek as Liverpool take to Wolves on Monday, with Keita and Jones the most probable considerations if Klopp does alter his lineup.

Liverpool Squad in Training on Saturday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian, H.Davies

Defenders: Kabak, Phillips, R.Williams, B.Davies, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, N.Williams, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Jones, Keita, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Clarkson

Forwards: Salah, Mane, Jota