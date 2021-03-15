WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Monday, March 15, 2021: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by Propaganda)
LIVE: Wolves vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds’ Premier League action here

Liverpool travel to the West Midlands in search of a much-needed Premier League victory. Can the Reds pick up all three points at Wolves? We’re live with the latest.

Kickoff at Molineux is 8pm (UK), the referee is Craig Pawson.

Chris Williams is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments section below.

Teams

Wolves: Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Traore, Neto, Willian J.

Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Dendoncker, Kilman, Gibbs-White, Vitinha, Marques, F.Silva

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Adrian, R.Williams, N.Williams, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri

Our coverage updates automatically below:

