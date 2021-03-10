Liverpool booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a consummate display against RB Leipzig, with a 2-0 win ensuring a 4-0 aggregate result.

Liverpool 2-0 RB Leipzig (4-0 agg)

Champions League Last 16 Second Leg, Puskas Arena

March 10, 2021

Goals

Salah 70′ (assist – Jota)

Mane 74′ (assist – Origi)

With key names back and Fabinho in midfield, the Reds began strong in Budapest, though Thiago wasted an early opening in favour of passing to Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane blasted an effort over on the volley.

Diogo Jota was busy standing in for Roberto Firmino up front, and a header for the Portuguese drew a big save from Peter Gulacsi.

Gulacsi was required again as Thiago‘s acrobatic pass played Salah through on the break, and with the former Liverpool goalkeeper stopping the No. 11, Mane contrived to head the rebound into the ground.

At the other end, Alisson saved well to deny Kevin Kampl, before Emil Forsberg skewed wide, with Leipzig continuing to threaten as the impressive Nat Phillips and Ozan Kabak were tested at centre-back.

Jota created a chance for himself as the break drew closer, though he was only able to fire a snapshot at Gulacsi, before squandering an open goal following another error from Dayot Upamecano.

HT: Liverpool 0-0 RB Leipzig

Fabinho starts in midfield for first time since Merseyside derby in October

Phillips and Kabak impress at centre-back; Thiago runs play from midfield

Salah opens scoring before Mane puts game to bed with close-range finish

Liverpool reach Champions League quarter-finals for third time in four years

Quarter-final and semi-final draws to be held in Nyom on March 19

Julian Nagelsmann made an attacking change at the break as former Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth came on for Kampl, signalling Leipzig’s intent as they pursued the three goals needed.

Liverpool were much more fluent with Fabinho back in midfield and, as a result, Thiago further forward, but the fatigue among Jurgen Klopp‘s squad showed at times, particularly in a number of loose passes from Andy Robertson.

Sorloth hit the bar with a looping header as Leipzig teased a game-changing away goal, only for Liverpool to effectively put the game to bed with a brilliant goal with 20 minutes left to play.

The move began with Salah on the right, and with Thiago, Mane and Jota all involved as the Reds surged forward, the No. 20 played it across to the Egyptian who was on hand to finish.

Klopp then sent on Naby Keita and Divock Origi, and both had a hand in the second goal of the night, as Origi crossed for Mane to tap in and ensure progress to the quarter-finals.

TIA Man of the Match: Fabinho

Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson (Tsimikas 89′); Fabinho, Thiago (Keita 72′), Wijnaldum (Milner 82′); Salah, Mane (Oxlade-Chamberlain 89′), Jota (Origi 72′)

Subs not used: Adrian, H.Davies, R.Williams, B.Davies, N.Williams, Jones, Shaqiri

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Mukiele, Upamecano, Klostermann; Adams, Kampl (Sorloth 46′), Sabitzer, Forsberg (Kluivert 60′); Olmo (Haidara 72′); Poulsen (Sorloth 60′), Nkunku

Subs not used: Martinez, Orban, Konate, Halstenberg, Henrichs, Samardzic

Next match: Wolves (A) – Premier League – Monday, March 15, 8pm (GMT)