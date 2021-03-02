Liverpool have raised over £870,000 through an online auction of memorabilia following their move from Melwood, with funds going towards the LFC Foundation.

The Reds left Melwood in November, after over 70 years at the historic training ground, moving to a new state-of-the-art facility in Kirkby.

A £50 million revamp of the academy site left memories and memorabilia behind at Melwood, which Liverpool put to auction throughout Tuesday, in aid of the LFC Foundation.

Signed shirts, caps, gloves and balls were added to signs, furniture, locker doors and more as Graham Budd Auctions presided over their sale.

The sale of 454 items raised a staggering £870,665 for COVID-19 relief and the LFC Foundation, which aids community projects around the Merseyside area and beyond.

Tuesday’s biggest earner was the Champions Wall from the training ground’s reception – recently updated to include a 19th league title – which raised £30,000 alone.

Others including a ‘YNWA’ sign from the players’ canteen (£6.5k), a pair of sofas from Jurgen Klopp‘s office (£4.8k), Jordan Henderson‘s locker door (£3.4k) and the Melwood entrance gate itself (£8.5k).

Klopp’s worn and signed 2019 Champions League final cap was sold for £5,500, the manager’s Hugo Boss suit went for £1,700, a British Isles map from his office went for £2,600 and the LFC crest from the training ground’s exterior wall sold for £4,400.

Various signs, including ‘Facilities / IT Office’ (£650) and ‘Human Resources’ (£380), were sold for surprisingly high fees, while more obscure, non-Liverpool items included a Mike Tyson signed glove (£1.1k) and a pair of Iron Maiden headphones (£1k).

Player signed and worn memorabilia included a Steven Gerrard shirt from the 2013/14 season (£1.8k), a Sadio Mane shirt from the title-winning campaign (£1.2k) and a pair of Loris Karius goalkeeping gloves (£340).

Twenty-four home and 12 away chairs from the Anfield dugout sold for a combined £75,400.