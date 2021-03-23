Jurgen Klopp is no stranger to facing the press after nearly 20 years in the manager’s seat, but he was thrown a different, and brilliant, test by Liverpool’s under-8s.

A cohort who would have been no older than two at the time the German arrived at Anfield and are now young players in the making.

It made for entertaining viewing as the boss was asked for advice, insight and everything Liverpool.

And, importantly, Klopp will have a new central midfielder in Alfie to call upon in the future after a confident declaration which was met with, “you know it’s not a question, more of a statement. I like that anyway.”

With the pandemic ongoing, Zoom was once again called upon but the U8s have something to look forward to upon their return to normal scheduling, with Klopp promising to watch a session.

The surprise was met with a mix of shock and delight and is another nod to the unity across the entire football club.

But here are five things we learned from Klopp’s chat with the U8s.

Scouse not English

English cuisine does not get attention like those elsewhere and Klopp struggled to think of anything he took a fancy to.

That was until he was asked about a pot of Scouse, to which his answer was absolutely perfect.

“I had it, great. I love it! Scouse is outstanding. But maybe it’s not English food, it’s Liverpool food so maybe that’s why I like it.”

“Sound”

We’ve seen Klopp handed a number of lessons in Scouse over the years but one word, in particular, now stands out above the rest.

An all-encompassing word at that as he declared “sound” his favourite.

“At the beginning, I did not understand it at all, but somebody said ‘how are you? Sound. How is this? Sound’,” he explained.

“And I thought, sound? So, sound is my favourite saying in Scouse.”

That’s sound, Jurgen.

Corner taken quickly…

Liverpool have had plenty to celebrate in recent years, with four major honours returning to Anfield.

But it was the moment that led to the first that still stands out for Klopp, as it will for millions of Reds worldwide.

“Without winning something, just for the game, the best moment is the Barcelona home game,” Klopp said of his best moment in football.

“Corner taken quickly eh! That was for sure one of the best moments ever!”

It will certainly take some beating.

Trent and Robbo stiff on the dancefloor

The full-back duo had their say on Klopp’s ‘dad dancing’ during their ‘Wingmen series’ and now the boss has hit back and thrown the “stiff” tag their way.

“I think both are not really skilled, both a bit stiff,” he said when assessing their dancing skills.

“They stand in the corner and watch the others and laugh at those who try to dance.”

Which side of the dancefloor are you on?

Milner the chosen ‘keeper?

*Touches wood and prays for no bad juju*

We’re with Klopp here when he quickly states that “I hope that will never happen” when asked if both goalkeepers are injured in a game and he had to turn to an outfield player to step up.

Considering Liverpool’s luck this season it would not be out of the realm of possibility, but let’s hope Klopp’s No. 1 choice doesn’t get the gig – in a competitive match at least.

“Probably James Milner. Actually, Milly has played pretty much all positions for me apart from goalkeeper,” Klopp pondered.

“But if it doesn’t work, at least we had fun!”

It would certainly be a sight as it was when Jose Enrique was forced into the role back in 2012, but surely we are now out of bad luck now?!