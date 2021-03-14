LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 6, 2020: Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Shot at momentum thanks to away comforts – Wolves vs. Liverpool Preview

After finding the route to victory on the continent, Liverpool will be out to get their league campaign back on track when they meet a Wolves side starting to refind their feet.

Wolves vs. Liverpool

Monday, March 15, 2021 – 8pm (GMT)
Molineux Stadium
Premier League (29)
Referee: Craig Pawson

Rolling into a matchday with a win the previous outing really does work wonders.

Especially when it is one that cemented Liverpool’s place in the final eight of this season’s Champions League, keeping alive the faint hopes of silverware.

The Reds were the dominant force against Leipzig and the 2-0 victory is one that will have provided a much-need pick me up for Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

But, thankfully, the lesson in taking their chances in front of goal did not prove to be a costly one as Mo Salah and Sadio Mane did enough.

A road trip to the West Midlands now awaits and will enable the Reds to put their Anfield woes behind them and aim to make it five wins from six away matches.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - Wednesday, March 10, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp embraces Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' after the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and RB Leipzig at the Puskás Aréna. (Pic by Propaganda)

With the challengers for a top-four spot slowly drifting out of reach, Liverpool can ill afford any more dropped points should they wish to at least muster a final push in the last nine games.

For Nuno Espirito Santo and Wolves, a top half of the table finish will be on their agenda and after just one defeat in their last five, they will fancy their chances.

The manager has talked a lot about kickstarting some momentum and it would not hurt to do so with a second successive win for the first time since the end of January.

 

Team News

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 16, 2020: Liverpool's match-winning goal-scorer Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

No new injuries to report on, yes you read that correctly and no, we’re not in a parallel universe.

The only, existing, concern heading into the clash is the fitness of Roberto Firmino who missed the Reds’ last two games with a knee injury.

Klopp was hopeful of being able to include his No. 9 in his squad on Monday but will not feel rushed in his timing with Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane expected to start.

With five days between games there could be few, if any, changes from the XI who emerged victorious in Budapest.

It would mean Fabinho would be handed a successive start in midfield behind a centre-back pairing of Nat Phillips and Ozan Kabak.

The likes of Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri will no doubt be pushing for selection.

For Wolves, they will remain without Daniel Podence, Raul Jimenez and Marcal for the clash.

Possible Wolves XI: Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Neto, Silva, Traore

 

Last 5 Away to Wolves (All Competitions)

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 23, 2020: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (R) celebrates scoring the second goal with team-mate Virgil van Dijk during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Won 2-1 – January 2020 (Jimenez; Henderson, Firmino)
Lost 2-1 – January 2019 (Jimenez, Neves; Origi)
Won 2-0 – December 2018 (Salah, Van Dijk)
Won 3-0 – January 2012 (Carroll, Bellamy, Kuyt)
Won 3-0 – January 2011 (Torres x2, Meireles)

 

Molineux Stadium

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, January 31, 2012: A general view of Molineux, the home of Wolverhampton Wanderers, before the Premiership match against Liverpool. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Capacity: 31,700

*To be played behind-closed-doors

 

Did You Know?

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Friday, December 21, 2018: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates the first goal scored by Mohamed Salah (hidden) during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

So Liverpool have been generous in handing away records this season, but here’s hoping they don’t follow suit on Monday evening.

The Reds are undefeated in their last seven league trips to the Molineux Stadium, winning four and drawing three with an aggregate score of 12-3.

In fact, their last meeting on Wolves’ home soil in January 2020 was the first time in five outings at their ground that Liverpool had conceded a goal.

How ideal would another win and clean sheet be? But any route to three points will no doubt be welcomed.

 

Form

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - Wednesday, March 10, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané (R) celebrates with team-mate Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' after scoring the second goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and RB Leipzig at the Puskás Aréna. (Pic by Propaganda)

Liverpool – Last five results (all competitions)

Won 2-0 vs. Leipzig
Lost 1-0 vs. Fulham
Lost 1-0 vs. Chelsea
Won 2-0 vs. Sheffield United
Lost 2-0 vs. Everton

Wolves – Last five results (all competitions)

Drew 0-0 vs. Aston Villa
Lost 4-1 vs. Man City
Drew 1-1 vs. Newcastle
Won 1-0 vs. Leeds
Won 2-1 vs. Southampton

 

Klopp’s View

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Klopp touched on his hopes of seeing a consistent centre-back partnership in Phillips and Kabak for the remainder of the season:

“We will see. I hope there will be [consistency], that they will stay fit.

“I cannot sit here and give guarantees for these kinds of things, but I heard nothing different so far so I think they will be available and it looked good [at Leipzig].

“If they’re physically ready to go again, which I hope, then why should we change it?

“It’s clear you want to have consistency and we never had it. It looked really good and so, of course, hopefully, they can play a lot of games, if not all of the rest, but if not then we have to find a solution again.”

 

TV & Liveblog Info

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Monday, January 7, 2019: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (R) shakes hands with Wolverhampton Wanderers' head coach Nuno Espírito Santo after the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. Wolverhampton Wanderers won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Wolves vs. Liverpool kicks off at 8pm (GMT) and will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage from 7pm.

Chris Williams has you covered on This Is Anfield’s matchday liveblog, hopefully keeping you entertained with his usual bias take for a Reds win, starting from 7.15pm
