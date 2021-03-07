Jurgen Klopp made it clear that Liverpool “were not good enough” in their 1-0 defeat to Fulham, with their inability to find the net one of the decisive factors once more.

Another goal conceded and another game without finding the net ensured Liverpool tasted defeat at Anfield for the sixth successive match.

It’s a run that has seen the Reds slump to new lows with no light at the end of the tunnel in sight and Klopp’s assessment in a few short words was that, “we were not good enough.”

“We conceded a goal, did not score, lost the game. Was not good enough,” Klopp told reporters post-match.

“We had to make some changes and wanted to make some more, it’s clear it would time some time to adapt, especially with Fulham in a good moment.

“We conceded the goal in a moment when we didn’t expect it and it was only a few minutes before half-time. We got more used to each other, played some good stuff, had chances but didn’t score.

“We have to win one football game, that would be helpful already and then we will see the rest,” he added on any lingering top-four ambitions.

With so much being said about the Reds’ fall from ‘mentality giants’, the boss looked to make sure it was known that his “boys want to win games” and that it is not for a lack of fight that results have not yet turned around.

“We have to make sure that the mistakes we make are not countable anymore, so we can concede a goal, we conceded goals in our best periods, the only thing was we were not bothered about it.

“We have really tight results at the moment against us and we have to make sure we win football games again. If it’s 1-0, it’s fine.

“Fight for it with all you have and then you can gain confidence and maybe momentum, at the moment we don’t have that.”

Once more, Liverpool will have little time to dwell as they will head to Budapest for Tuesday’s second leg last-16 tie against Leipzig, aiming to safely navigate to the Champions League quarter-final.