With results falling nicely elsewhere, Liverpool can take a giant leap to a top-four spot against Chelsea tonight. Here’s how to watch live on TV and on online streams around the world.

The Reds head into tonight’s clash off the back of a much-needed win, one which needs to be built on in a season where any slight misstep can cost you a place in the table.

The latest batch of league results will make good reading for Liverpool only if they are to capitalise against Chelsea, as a win here would move them into fourth spot and just four points behind Leicester in third.

It will not be an easy feat, however, with the Blues undefeated under the tutelage of Thomas Tuchel, winning six of their nine games to date and conceding just two goals in that time.

This Liverpool side are more than capable of inflicting their first defeat and will be buoyed by the return of a number of key figures.

So, can Jurgen Klopp‘s men make it two from two in the league for the first time since January tonight?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 8.15pm (GMT) – or 3.15pm in New York, 12.15pm in Los Angeles, 7.15am (Friday) in Sydney, 12.15am (Friday) in Dubai and 11.15pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Chelsea is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with Sky GO.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Chelsea and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league game on the following channels worldwide:

You can follow all the action tonight and throughout 2020/21 with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.