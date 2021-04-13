Liverpool Football Club have seen their valuation eclipse the $4 billion mark to sit in the top five of the world’s most valuable football club list collated by Forbes.

The Reds continue to take huge strides in their business on and off the pitch, with the continued success of Jurgen Klopp‘s side coupled with vast commercial growth.

A kit supplier in Nike in addition to various new sponsorship deals sit parallel to the Reds having clinched their first league title in 30 years last season.

While 2020/21 has not returned the same level of success and has been played out during a pandemic, Forbes‘ valuations are based on the 2019/20 season.

And Liverpool have moved up three places in the list from the year prior, occupying fifth spot after a staggering valuation of $4.1billion (£2.98bn) thanks to a 88 percent growth rate over two years.

The valuation means Liverpool sit one place ahead of Man City (£2.91bn) and just behind Man United in fourth (£3.06bn), with Barcelona topping the list for the first time.

And it comes after RedBird Capital purchased a minority stake in Fenway Sports Group, reported to be in the region of £533m, with the deal seeing the club’s valuation rise 88 percent and “roughly 6.4 times revenue.”

Forbes go on to state that Liverpool are now the “world’s 12th most valuable sports team,” with the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys sitting at the top having been valued at $5.7 billion (£4.14bn).

Considering FSG purchased the club for £300 million back in 2010, they have overseen their investment become worth 9.9 times more than their initial payout.

It’s representative of the continued growth of Liverpool under their tutelage and the desire to turn over every stone in the pursuit of success across all levels of the club ensures it is not just a passing moment, but a steady upward trajectory.

Forbes’ top 10 most valuable football clubs