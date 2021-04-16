Liverpool target Ibrahima Konate has distanced himself from reports that the Reds are on the cusp of triggering his release clause at RB Leipzig, stating his desire to “fulfil” his current deal.

The Reds have been tied with a move for the 21-year-old throughout the year to date, with their interest reported to have been taken up a notch back in March.

It was stated that Liverpool were at an “advanced stage,” with the Merseysiders to trigger his release clause which is said to be lower than first expected and in the region of (£29.5m- £28.2m).

Reports across Germany and England have contradicted one another over Konate’s future, with some noting a five-man shortlist and others dismissing any ‘advanced’ talks.

And now Konate himself has looked to dismiss suggestions that Liverpool are on the verge of activating his release clause, instead insisting his focus remains on his future at Leipzig.

“There are often rumours in football and many believe them immediately. I or my agents did not get a call from Liverpool,” Konate told BILD.

“I also have big goals with RB Leipzig: These are currently the best possible result in the Bundesliga, reaching the cup final and the U21 European Championship with France.

“I have a contract until 2023. And contracts are there to fulfil them.

“I don’t want to be Dayot’s [Upamecano] successor. I’m me. We both came to Leipzig in 2017 and played well together here.

“Unfortunately, our paths are now parting. I’ll give Dayot the new job and continue doing my thing here.”

With six games remaining in Leipzig’s Bundesliga campaign in addition to DFB Pokal semi-final against Werder Bremen, it would come as no surprise that Konate would be playing down any reported links.

The 21-year-old has not been a regular under Julian Nagelsmann this season, with injury largely to blame, but he did make a 90-minute appearance at the start of April for the first time since December.

The expectation is that this is a developing story and with no negotiations with Leipzig required, a deal could be quickly sealed if and when his release clause is activated and contact is made with Konate and his representatives.