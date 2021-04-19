Jurgen Klopp has rejected claims he would resign from his position as Liverpool manager, after the club’s decision to join a band of ‘elite’ clubs in a Super League.

Not long after the news broke that Liverpool were one of 12 clubs to sign up to a breakaway Super League, fears developed over Klopp’s future at the club.

A plot to leave the Champions League in pursuit of money, with £3.1 million to be shared between 15 founder clubs and revenue weighted heavily towards them, appears to jar with the ideals of the Reds boss.

But Klopp has stopped short of taking such a stand at this stage, despite Liverpool’s cowardly owners Fenway Sports Group not informing him or his players of their plan before the announcement on Sunday night.

In his post-match press conference after the 1-1 draw at Leeds, Klopp insisted he was not set to resign, and that he would “try to sort it somehow.”

“I’m here as a football coach and a manager, and I will do that long as people will let me do that,” he told reporters.

“I heard today that I would resign or whatever. When the times get even tougher, that makes me more that I’ll stay here.

“I feel responsible for the team, I feel responsible for the club and I feel responsible for the relationship with the supporters. That’s why.

“It’s a very a tough time, I’m sure, but I will try to sort it somehow.”

Klopp’s comments in these situations should be taken with a pinch of salt, with there being an acute sense of the manager being required to tread a thin line, less than 24 hours after hearing the news.

But it is encouraging that, perhaps, he may feel there is optimism ahead that Liverpool could renege on their decision, with it clear that a Super League would have little to no support from the fans or the players.