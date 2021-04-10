LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 10, 2021: Liverpool and Aston Villa players stand for a minute’s silence following the death of Prince Philip the day before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Aston Villa – Follow the Reds’ Premier League clash here

Liverpool welcome Aston Villa to Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon, in a crucial game in the top-four battle. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Anfield is 3pm (BST), the referee is Paul Tierney.

Henry Jackson is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 or use the comments section below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner, Wijnladum; Salah, Jota, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, R.Williams, B.Davies, Tsimikas, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Shaqiri, Mane

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Luiz, Nakamba, McGinn; Traore, Trezeguet, Watkins

Subs: Heaton, Elmohamady, Engels, Hause, Taylor, Ramsey, Barkley, El Ghazi, Davis

