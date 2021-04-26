Vitezslav Jaros and Sepp van den Berg enhanced their reputations on a weekend with few other positives for Liverpool’s loanees, as Harvey Elliott was largely overlooked.

When Jurgen Klopp looks ahead to the next season, which could see the Reds playing in the UEFA Conference League and battling to reclaim their status in the Premier League, he will be considering a number of changes.

One of those comes with the future of Adrian, who is expected to depart on the expiry of his contract with the club, despite the option of extending his terms for a further year.

There is the possibility that Klopp looks to bring in another experienced backup, but with Caoimhin Kelleher now established as No. 2, youth and potential may be the way forward for his third choice.

Marcelo Pitaluga, Jakub Ojrzynski and Harvey Davies are options, though as Jaros impresses in his first foray into senior football, the Czech may be a more convincing candidate when he returns from his loan towards the end of the year.

Friday night saw the 19-year-old keep his fourth clean sheet in seven games since joining Irish top-flight club St Patrick’s Athletic, in a 2-0 win at Finn Harps.

The result means St Pat’s stay unbeaten in the League of Ireland Premier Division, sitting top of the table having taken 17 points so far, above rivals Shamrock Rovers on goal difference.

In the Championship, Van den Berg played a bit part in a clean sheet for Preston, too, playing the full 90 minutes at right wing-back as they sealed a 1-0 win over Coventry.

The Lancashire Post awarded the 19-year-old a seven out of 10 in their player ratings, explaining that he is “really growing into the role” and “didn’t given much away” on the right flank.

Anderson Arroyo also helped Salamanca to a shutout in the Spanish Segunda Division B, despite his side going down to 10 men in their 0-0 draw with Sporting Gijon II, also seeing their manager and two coaches dismissed.

There was less to be positive about for Liam Millar at Charlton, with the winger failing to follow up an impressive goalscoring display against Plymouth in midweek as the Addicks fell to a 1-0 loss to Peterborough.

Millar played the entire game, but struggled to produce the end product required in a disappointing defeat, though manager Nigel Adkins defended him after the game.

“He’s a young player learning his way,” Adkins told reporters.

“I’m sure we’ll sit down and reflect on it, talk about some of the different things and just help him so when we get in them positions again he can just keep improving.”

Back to the Championship, and Elliott was left to make do with a 16-minute cameo as Blackburn surged to a 5-2 victory over Huddersfield, mathematically avoiding relegation.

Neither Harry Wilson or Sheyi Ojo were involved as Cardiff won 2-1 at home to Wycombe, with Mick McCarthy leaving the pair on the bench throughout as he turned to the likes of Leandro Bacuna and Jonny Williams instead.

In the Danish Superliga, Kamil Grabara made his 29th start of the season for AGF Aarhus, but they suffered their first loss in the championship playoffs as Copenhagen earned a 2-1 win.

Liverpool Loan Watch Roundup

Sepp van den Berg (Preston) – 90 mins vs. Coventry

– 90 mins vs. Coventry Vitezslav Jaros (St Pat’s) – 90 mins vs. Finn Harps, clean sheet

– 90 mins vs. Finn Harps, clean sheet Harvey Elliott (Blackburn) – 16 mins vs. Huddersfield

– 16 mins vs. Huddersfield Liam Millar (Charlton) – 90 mins vs. Peterborough

– 90 mins vs. Peterborough Anderson Arroyo (Salamanca) – 90 mins vs. Sporting Gijon II

– 90 mins vs. Sporting Gijon II Kamil Grabara (AGF Aarhus) – 90 mins vs. Copenhagen

Unused: Loris Karius, Harry Wilson, Sheyi Ojo

Injured: Taiwo Awoniyi, Adam Lewis

Not in action: Takumi Minamino

To play Monday: Marko Grujic