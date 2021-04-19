Liverpool fans all make the same point after “moot” draw against Leeds

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw at Leeds that would have been seen as damaging in the race for a top-four finish, but the shadow of the Super League renders it moot.

The Reds arrived in Yorkshire against the backdrop of football ripping apart at its seams and while its significance is not yet known, Liverpool were held to a draw against a team not deemed worthy of a place in the breakaway competition.

In the race for top-four, it was a missed opportunity after West Ham‘s slip-up over the weekend, but the jeopardy does not exist if the Super League comes to fruition next season.

It leaves the question of does it even matter?

Sadio Mane broke his duck after nine league games without a goal before Fernando Llorente struck late in the piece, but again, does any of it matter?

That’s what it has come to and fans were all making the same point after the game across social media.

Does the top four matter now anyway?

Does it even matter. — Green Scouser (@Green_Scouser) April 19, 2021

That was a weird feeling watching that — Mike Kearney (@MikeKearney1) April 19, 2021

With relegation(likely), and the title done, the battle for top four in the Premier League was the only interesting race left, and now it’s all likely moot. As if lockdown wasn’t bad enough; we have 6/7 dead rubbers left to “look forward to.” — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) April 19, 2021

Okay so horrendous 2nd half, Leeds deserved that goal and point in the end. Does the top 4 matter now anyway?! If we're banned from the CL – none of it matters anymore ???? — GaGs (@GagsTandon) April 19, 2021

Should feel like a crippling two points dropped. Instead feels like a pre-season draw in Boston. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) April 19, 2021

Whatever results don't matter we're in the Super League baby woo (but hey maybe they could've told the players I mean turns out there was no reason the likes of Hendo and Matip played through injuries and did themselves potentially long-term damage when the games didn't matter). — Liverpool Offside (@LFCOffside) April 19, 2021

We’re gonna be relegation fodder in this super league, oh wait. #TooSoon #LFC — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) April 19, 2021

Good game that. If only there was a competition where history, local rivalry and the unique character of a nation's club football could make 6th v 10th so entertaining. Would be worth protecting. — Jonathan Northcroft (@JNorthcroft) April 19, 2021

‘Up the Reds but not the club’

Well that felt flat as fuck to watch – through no fault of the players. Feel sorry for them and Klopp. — Gareth Roberts (@robbohuyton) April 19, 2021

Felt flat watching that, but mainly just feel for Jurgen and the lads, thrown under the bus and placed in an impossible position tonight. I still love this team and the boss, and I need to find a way to turn despair into anger because we cannot let them destroy our club and game — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) April 19, 2021

Really proud of the effort the players put in despite the fact that it all feels a bit meaningless. I’m not in a great place due to largely unrelated things, but also because of all this — and as such, loads of love and solidarity to all fans who feel a bit sick and lost today. — Mari Lewis (@MariCLewis) April 19, 2021