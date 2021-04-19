LEEDS, ENGLAND - Monday, April 19, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp after the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Pic by Propaganda)
Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  

Liverpool fans all make the same point after “moot” draw against Leeds

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw at Leeds that would have been seen as damaging in the race for a top-four finish, but the shadow of the Super League renders it moot.

The Reds arrived in Yorkshire against the backdrop of football ripping apart at its seams and while its significance is not yet known, Liverpool were held to a draw against a team not deemed worthy of a place in the breakaway competition.

In the race for top-four, it was a missed opportunity after West Ham‘s slip-up over the weekend, but the jeopardy does not exist if the Super League comes to fruition next season.

It leaves the question of does it even matter?

Sadio Mane broke his duck after nine league games without a goal before Fernando Llorente struck late in the piece, but again, does any of it matter?

That’s what it has come to and fans were all making the same point after the game across social media.

 

Does the top four matter now anyway?

 

‘Up the Reds but not the club’

