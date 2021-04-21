Flags and banners will continue to adorn the Kop after Liverpool’s withdrawal from the Super League, but supporters’ groups insist “this is just the start” for fans.

The voices of fans were made abundantly clear immediately following the disgraced and now disbanded breakaway competition, with constant pressure forcing the plans to turn to ash.

Liverpool supporters’ groups were united in their bid to make a stand by removing all banners from the Kop as a visual protest to the club’s owners for the remainder of the season.

“We feel we can no longer give our support to a club which puts financial greed above the integrity of the game,” a statement read on Monday.

But as the dominos tumbled, Liverpool officially withdrew on Tuesday evening with John Henry then breaking his silence to issue an apology to the supporters, Jurgen Klopp and his players.

And Liverpool supporters’ group Spion Kop 1906 have now confirmed the flags will remain in place, but that the actions of the last few days are only the tip of the iceberg in forcing change in the treatment of fans throughout the sport.

Statement on last night’s news: pic.twitter.com/UHiMrUWJaE — Spion Kop 1906 (@SpionKop1906) April 21, 2021

“It’s been great to see the solidarity amongst Liverpool fans, and also from fan bases across all clubs over the past couple of days, and we should use this opportunity to affect genuine change,” their statement read.

“While we were all fighting against the new competition, UEFA passed through reforms which make the European Cup more elitist, with additional games and therefore expense for fans. It is important we all stand together to oppose this too.

“We’ve welcomed the support that Sky and others in the media have shown for fans over the past few days, and hope this leads them to look at their own treatment of fans and things that they can do around kick-off times, match tickets prices, and how ALL football fans are treated.

“This is just the start.”

The events of the last few days have shown what the power of the collective and a united front can achieve and lasting change can be made if the same energy is deployed.

In response to the owners, meanwhile, Spion Kop 1906 rightly lambasted their “lack of consultation with the fans” and their cowardice in remaining silent for so long.

They concluded with: “The fans are the true owners of the football club and our support will always be with the staff, manager and players – FOOTBALL WITHOUT FANS IS NOTHING.”

Hear, hear!