Liverpool are claimed to be leading the race to sign PSV Eindhoven striker Donyell Malen, who has scored 25 goals in 42 games for the Dutch club so far this season.

The Reds will reshape their attack this summer, with Divock Origi among those expected to depart, to provide the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota further competition.

With Mane, Jota and Roberto Firmino misfiring of late, the reliance on Salah as the main source of goals has been worryingly clear, and Origi has been absent throughout due to injury.

The Belgian has played just 17 times this season, including only six starts, and his sole contribution to the goalscoring effort came in the 7-2 victory over Lincoln in the League Cup in September.

While it may be difficult to find buyers in a fragile market, Liverpool will be looking to move Origi on at the end of the season with a view to bringing in a more reliable replacement.

According to Dutch publication Voetbal International, the Reds are among the clubs interested in bringing in Malen this summer, with it even suggested they are head of the queue.

PSV will reportedly look to sell Malen along with Denzel Dumfries and Mohamed Ihattaren as part of their drive to reduce the debts built up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It remains to be seen what asking price PSV set for Malen, but the 22-year-old is currently valued at £26.1 million by Transfermarkt, which is increasingly utilised by clubs to gauge availability.

Malen is a lightning-quick, dribble-heavy forward capable of scoring and creating, and while his natural role is as a central striker he is able comfortable on the left wing.

He came through the youth ranks at Ajax before joining Arsenal‘s academy in 2015, but after two years in north London he was allowed to depart on a permanent deal to join PSV.

Only VVV-Venlo’s Georgios Giakoumakis (24) has scored more goals than Malen (17) in the Eredivisie this season, with only six players producing more assists (seven).

The youngster also struck seven times in 10 games in this season’s Europa League, and comparisons have been made with both Memphis Depay and Alexis Sanchez.

Whether he will emerge as a genuine target for Liverpool remains to be seen, but he certainly makes sense as a possible replacement for Origi, particularly given his experience up front and on the left.

His pace and end product would suit Jurgen Klopp‘s system, while his short spell at Arsenal could also aid him in his transition to life in England, where he could eventually battle for a first-choice spot.