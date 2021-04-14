Liverpool need another memorable Champions League night at Anfield in order to defeat Real Madrid. Can the Reds do it? We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Bjorn Kuipers (NED).

Chris Williams is running tonight's blog

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Fabinho, James Milner, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, H.Davies, Thiago, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, B.Davies, R.Williams, Cain, Clarkson

Real Madrid: Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Asensio, Vinicius Jr, Benzema

Subs: Lunin, Altube, Marcelo, Odriozola, Isco, Mariano, Rodrygo, Marvin, Arribas, Chust

