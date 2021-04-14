LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 14, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) and Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and Real Madird CF at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool vs. Real Madrid – Follow the Champions League decider here!

Liverpool need another memorable Champions League night at Anfield in order to defeat Real Madrid. Can the Reds do it? We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Bjorn Kuipers (NED).

Chris Williams is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments section below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Fabinho, James Milner, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, H.Davies, Thiago, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, B.Davies, R.Williams, Cain, Clarkson

Real Madrid: Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Asensio, Vinicius Jr, Benzema

Subs: Lunin, Altube, Marcelo, Odriozola, Isco, Mariano, Rodrygo, Marvin, Arribas, Chust

Our coverage updates automatically below:

