Kaide Gordon and Max Woltman scored two each for the second consecutive game as the Liverpool under-18s kept up their fine form with a 6-1 victory at Leeds.

Leeds U18s 1-6 Liverpool U18s

U18 Premier League , Thorp Arch Grange

April 10, 2021

Goals: Allen 52′; Gordon 6′ 24′, Moore OG 12′, Woltman 48′ 55′, Musialowski 86′

After a 4-1 win over Wolves on Tuesday, the young Reds headed to Thorp Arch Grange to take on Leeds at the weekend, with Marc Bridge-Wilkinson making two changes as Harvey Davies and Jarell Quansah came in and the defence shifted to a back three.

Having scored his first two goals in the previous fixture, Gordon was clearly eager to add to his number as he broke the deadlock in the sixth minute, before doubling his tally before the half-hour.

Gordon’s second made it 3-0, with Kris Moore’s own goal adding to Leeds’ misery, sending Liverpool into half-time with a commanding lead and a determined striker in Woltman.

It took just three minutes from the restart for Woltman to add to the lead, sparking a quick flurry of goals that saw Charlie Allen briefly reduce the deficit before seeing his consolation cancelled out by the No. 9.

Liverpool were in command and cruising to a win, which allowed Bridge-Wilkinson to ring the changes as Mateusz Musialowski replaced Woltman – who had earlier been denied a hat-trick as he struck the crossbar – and Stefan Bajcetic came on for his U18s debut.

Bajcetic joined the club from Celta Vigo in a £224,000 deal in the January transfer window and, having been on the bench for the first time against Wolves, slotted in alongside Lee Jones and Billy Koumetio for his first taste of action.

It was a winning debut for the Spanish-Serb, with Musialowski capping the victory with a late strike after James Balagaizi saw his penalty saved, serving as the perfect preparation for a vital FA Youth Cup clash.

The U18s head to Leicester on Friday night for their fifth-round tie, having already overcome Sutton United and Man United in the competition.

Liverpool U18s: H.Davies; Jonas, Quansah (Bajcetic 71′), Koumetio; Wilson, Corness (McConnell 79′), Stephenson, Chambers; Gordon, Balagizi, Woltman (Musialowski 62′)

Subs not used: Mrozek

Next match: Leicester (A) – FA Youth Cup – Friday, April 16, 7pm (BST)