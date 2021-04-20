Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, who announced in a joint statement they are to join a new European Super League (Yui Mok/PA)
Man City, Chelsea withdraw from Super League

The Super League looks to be over less than 48 hours before it ‘begun’ with two of the six English clubs preparing to withdraw their application on Tuesday evening.

Chelsea were the first club to be reported to be withdrawing from the new ‘Super League’ – at around 6.30pm, shortly after fans had blocked access for the team bus arriving at Stamford Bridge.

Man City were the next team to be reported to be preparing to withdraw.

And shortly after that, news from Spain appears that both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are also withdrawing.

Barcelona’s president, Joan Laporta, said he will put their participation to the vote of the members – effectively ending their interest.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout this evening.

