Nonsense Inter CB rumour & ‘positive’ plans for full crowds next term – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool transfer rumours are just starting to turn from the frequent but possible, to the ludicrous and pointless. Is the Aissa Mandi ‘saga’ the most boring one in history?

Stefan De Vrij linked with Reds…for no reason

We’re sure Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij is very capable. We even admired him and wondered if the Reds should be keen, a few seasons ago when he was on a free transfer.

But at age 29, with a €40m-plus price tag and having been in Inter’s remarkably different style of defensive line for several years, he’s simply not the one for us now.

But since when has a little matter like that ever stopped the suggestions spewing forth?

This time it’s Italian media – a pitchside reporter before an Inter match and the Corriere dello Sport – suggesting that the Reds are keen on him and ready to make an offer…with our apparent interest stemming from the fact we were interested previously.

By the same logic, expect bids to go in across the next couple of months for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Simao Sabrosa and Lee Bowyer.

Fans’ return edges closer

No confirmation, no promises…but plenty of intent.

The EFL are optimistic that fans will return in full force for 2021/22 – not that we’ll be in their leagues, but if they are ploughing ahead with the idea, it will be in the knowledge that the Premier League will be following suit.

“We are trying to create certainty out of a very uncertain situation to enable the clubs to plan and give them confidence in planning for next season.

“By looking forward positively, we do have the June 21 date where it is ‘all systems go’, albeit with some caveats around that, but we have to plan accordingly.”

That’s the word from the chief exec, while we already know – assuming no late changes – that the Euros will have fans in England, the FA Cup final could do…and so too will the Reds’ final games of the season, in gradually increasing numbers.

YNWA next season with a full house will never have sounded so good.

Off-pitch updates

Our captain, taking a stand once again.

Quickfire LFC news

Mateusz Musialowski is the current starlet of the Academy and you can learn far more about him here (TIA)

The Teun Koopmeiners rumours continue to churn and Spanish media say Klopp thinks he’s ideal (AS)

Taki Minamino says he was surprised at his Reds exit but he’s regaining confidence on loan (TIA)

And Owen Beck has spoken of his big day with the U23s: two assists and a winner from left-back (LFC)

Around the Prem

Man United value Jesse Lingard at £30m and honest to god, we’d love to know how much they’d have accepted before his loan. Does this say more about Ole’s lack of squad insight or how bad West Ham are misjudging a hot streak? (Mirror)

City want to tie up new deals with Sterling and Foden next, so our table-topping battles with them won’t be ending any time soon. After this year, obviously (Eurosport)

In typical this-makes-no-sense style, Italian media reckon Chelsea will try to sign Haaland, but then go for Lukaku if they don’t get him (Calciomercato)

And Saints are in the running to sign Yangel Herrera, which would actually be a superb signing for them (Goal)

Stupid rumour of the day

Aissa Mandi is “studying” interest from Liverpool and Lyon ahead of a summer move. Are we making him take a test before he joins? Aside from the medical, that is.

Betis have apparently waved goodbye to him, now all that remains is for Mandi to decide where to move. Or perhaps all that remains is for the media to stop flogging this horse which was dull and improbable to begin with and makes even less sense now after we’ve signed two other defenders without him being one in January.

Tweet of the day

Looking back at Aston Villa’s 7-2 win over Liverpool this morning. That midfield looks familiar. pic.twitter.com/7rX7lztHMV — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) April 8, 2021

Worth watching tonight

Ajax and Roma in a galactic superbattle in the Europa.