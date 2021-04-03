After a 19-day absence, Liverpool are back in action and kickstart April with a trip to face off against Arsenal. Here’s how to watch online and on TV around the world.

The Reds ended March on the right note, winning back-to-back games for the first time since January thanks to their triumphs over RB Leipzig and Wolves.

And now they have the chance to make it three on the spin for only the third time this season when they meet Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal at the Emirates.

The Gunners find themselves two places and four points adrift of the Reds ahead of what is the fourth meeting between the two clubs this season.

It poses as another all-important game for Jurgen Klopp as they look to build pressure in the top-four race with only nine games remaining.

Arsenal have two penalty shootout victories to their name over Liverpool in 2020/21, so can the Reds even the ledger with a league double over their north London counterparts?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 8pm (BST) – or 4pm in New York, 1pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Sunday) in Sydney, midnight in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Arsenal vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with Sky GO.

Reds fans can get take advantage of adding all 8 Sky Sports HD channels for £25 per month or save 15% per month with two sports channels for the price of one here!

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

US Viewers

Arsenal vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBCSN and Telemundo in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Arsenal vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league outing on the following channels worldwide:

beIN SPORTS CONNECT, RMC Sport 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co, ESPN3 Sur, ESPN Play Sur, RUSH, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, Optus Sport, Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Sport UHD, Sky Go, Star Sports Select HD1, Belarus 5, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1, Arena Sport 3 Serbia, ESPN Brasil, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Astro Go, Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra, DAZN, QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China, Sky HD, DIGI GO, Premier Sport, TV3+ HD, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport, Viaplay Finland, V Sport Premium, V Sport Jalkapallo, Canal+ Décalé, Free, RMC Sport en direct, Adjarasport TV, Sky Ticket, Now Player, 620 Now Premier League TV, 621 Now Premier League 1, Spíler1, SíminnSport, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Mola TV, Mola TV App, mola.tv, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, Setanta Sports Kazakhstan, SPOTV, MaxTV Go, Astro SuperSport 3, TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Skynet Myanmar, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Spark Sport, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, TV2 Sport Premium, TV2 Sumo, Sport TV LIVE, Sport TV3, Eurosport Player Romania, Eurosport Romania, Okko Sport, 102 (HD) mio Stadium, DStv App, DAZN 1, Viaplay Sweden, S Sport, S Sport+, Setanta Sports Ukraine, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com, NBCSN

You can follow all the action tonight and throughout 2020/21 with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.