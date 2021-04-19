Jurgen Klopp fielded question after question about plans for the Super League, where he reiterated his distaste for it and insisted that he is going nowhere.

Since the news broke on Sunday evening, Liverpool’s game against Leeds swiftly moved to the background despite the possible ramifications over a top-four place.

But it is one that could prove aimless should the new league come into play in 2021/22 with the Reds guaranteed spot in the obnoxious and abhorrent breakaway league.

And instead of fronting the media themselves, Klopp was one of few key figures swiftly thrown under the bus and after the 1-1 draw at Elland Road, the manager refuted claims he could resign over the move he was never consulted over.

“I heard today that I will resign but I feel responsible for the team, for the club and for the relationship we have with our fans. I will try to sort it somehow,” Klopp told reporters.

“The team had nothing to do with it, I had nothing to do with it, but people act like we did.

“The Leeds supporters shouted at us when we arrived tonight, and when we went for a walk in the city today.”

And on the anger held by fans over the move, Klopp understands the position but is hopeful that banners will remain on the Kop following news they are to be removed in protest of the owners.

“Yes I understand that they’re angry,” he explained. “My problem is that the banners are there for the team, so I would leave them there. We still have a lot to go for.

“Over the last six years, we created a great relationship between the team and the supporters.”

His position remained unchanged on his view of the Super League as he added: “I said it in 2019 already. No, I don’t think it’s a great idea.”

It’s no surprise the 1-1 draw took a back seat, if anything it is representative of what this new ‘competition’ will achieve as the jeopardy of results render games such as these meaningless.