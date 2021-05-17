Just when you think you couldn’t watch Alisson‘s unbelievable match-winning goal at West Brom enough times, up pops another reason to relive it again and again.

Everyone loves when a goalkeeper goes up for a late corner, but nothing is ever expected of them; that is what makes Alisson‘s winner at the Hawthorns so special.

Whether or not Liverpool finish in the top four, his 95th-minute header will be savoured as the moment of the season.

It single-handedly kept the Reds’ Champions League hopes alive, and the emotion was magnified due to the year Alisson has endured on an individual level so far.

There were tears at the final whistle, and jubilant celebrations in the dressing room, while on social media the scenes in West Bromwich were replayed countless times by supporters.

So why not watch it again, but this time with iconic commentary from Alisson‘s native Brazil?

Alisson's goal with Brazilian commentary is amazing. ? pic.twitter.com/WyA6eGbMU2 — Tim Bolton (@TimBolton01) May 16, 2021

“ALISSON! HISTORICO!” bellowed ESPN Brasil’s Paulo Andrade.

Liverpool supporter Eudis De Freitas translated Andrade’s commentary as: “Historic! A Brazilian goalkeeper goes into the area and finishes like a striker! What a moment! What a sensational thing is happening at the Hawthorns! Alisson from a header!

“It’s for dad, Alisson, it’s for dad and for Liverpool fans!”

With Alisson having lost his father in tragic circumstances in February, his interview with Sky Sports after the game revealed the emotion behind his celebration.

“I’m too emotional, this last month for everything that happened with me and my family, but football is my life, I played since I can remember with my father,” the goalkeeper said.

“I hope he was here to see it.”

The moment could not have come for a better person, and Andrade’s commentary proves how much it means in his homeland – which is, clearly, just as much as it does on Merseyside.