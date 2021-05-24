This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Andy Robertson has joined an exclusive club of 9 Liverpool players

Andy Robertson made his 38th start of the Premier League campaign in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, becoming only the ninth ever-present in Liverpool’s history.

In a season full of setbacks, Robertson has been one of few constants for Jurgen Klopp, with the Scot featuring in every game across the Premier League and Champions League.

With a start against Palace on the final day, the left-back made it a full house for the league season, with no other Liverpool player starting every game.

In fact, only eight others in the Reds’ history have managed it since the start of the Premier League in 1992, with Robertson the first since Markus Babbel to have done so in a position other than centre-back.

Sami Hyypia, Jamie Carragher (twice), Martin Skrtel and Virgil van Dijk (twice) all did so between Babbel’s feat in 2000/01 and Robertson’s this season:

Liverpool’s Premier League Ever-Presents

Liverpool, England - Wednesday, November 27th, 1996: Liverpool's Steve McManaman celebrates scoring the opening goal with team-mate Robbie Fowler during the 4-2 victory over Arsenal during the 4th Round of the League Cup at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Robbie Fowler – 1994/95 (42-game season)
  • Steve McManaman – 1995/96
  • Stig Inge Bjornebye – 1996/97
  • Markus Babbel – 2000/01
  • Sami Hyypia – 1999/00 and 2003/04
  • Jamie Carragher – 2004/05 and 2008/09
  • Martin Skrtel – 2010/11
  • Virgil van Dijk – 2018/19 and 2019/20
  • Andy Robertson – 2020/21

Only eight outfield players across the Premier League started all 38 games this season, with Robertson joined by James Ward-Prowse, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tomas Soucek, Ashley Westwood, Stuart Dallas, Matt Targett and Luke Ayling.

It is a brilliant achievement given he plays arguably the most demanding role in modern football, particularly as part of Klopp’s system.

There have been times when his form has dipped, but the 27-year-old responded with an impeccable run towards the end of the season when Liverpool needed it most.

Klopp’s reliance on Robertson may speak to a lack of faith in his deputy, Kostas Tsimikas, who made just seven appearances in his first season with the club, going unused on 25 occasions.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 22, 2020: Liverpool’s manager Jürgen Klopp embraces Andy Robertson after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

But given the No. 26’s incredible fitness and importance to the side, there is no guarantee Tsimikas would have been given the opportunities even if he was impressing consistently at Kirkby.

Next season, however, Klopp may be required to rotate Robertson more regularly, especially as his season is far from over yet – as he prepares to captain Scotland at the Euros.

Fingers crossed he can avoid injury at the tournament, before enjoying a short break to rest and recover ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

