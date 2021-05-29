The summer is to see a number of potential Liverpool teammates go head to head, and Andy Robertson is already wary of an “angry” Jordan Henderson.

The two are to see their respective countries meet in the second group game of the Euros this summer, with England and Scotland both members of Group D.

Robertson will lead out his country in the tournament while Henderson will hope to prove his fitness for England after being named in the provisional squad alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It could be the first international competitive meeting as rivals for Robertson and his two Liverpool teammates, and he named his club captain as the player to watch.

“It’s Henderson for me, unfortunately,” Robertson told PLZ Soccer.

“My captain, you know, he can get quite angry on the pitch when I’m in his team, so hopefully he doesn’t get angry at me on the opposite team.

“But no, look, they’re full of quality. Obviously, I know Hendo and I know Trent, hopefully, he’ll be in the squad, and I know those two close and personal, so I know how good they are.”

If Henderson’s a vocal ‘cheerleader’ when he’s on your own team it’s no wonder Robertson has his guard up for the summer.

But first, the Reds skipper will be out to showcase his match fitness after only just returning to full training following nearly three months out with a groin injury.

Gareth Southgate will finalise his 26-man squad on June 1 and both Henderson and Alexander-Arnold should both be named, but, bizarrely, question marks remain over whether our No. 66 will make the final cut.

While Liverpool fans would welcome a summer without international exploits, featuring in a major tournament is every players’ dream and the right-back has certainly done enough for a place in the XI let alone the squad.

But this Liverpool trio are not the only ones set to meet as members of the opposition during the Euros group stage, with Xherdan Shaqiri’s Switzerland to meet Neco Williams’ Wales in a group that will also feature Ozan Kabak’s Turkey.